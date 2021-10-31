LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Sets Announced

LEGO has taken the prime opportunity of Halloween to announce that its LEGO Super Mario line will expand to include sets from the Luigi’s Mansion series of video games from Nintendo. More specifically, LEGO announced the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set, the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Entryway Expansion Set, and the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set. The new sets come with new challenges and buildable characters and are set to launch at retailers on January 1, 2022.

The new sets can use either the LEGO Luigi or LEGO Mario interactive figures to do a number of different things, but the most notable of these is the addition of the infamous Poltergust. “In the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set suit up with the Poltergust and attach a normal nozzle or the Strobulb accessory,” the official announcement reads in part. “Press the button to activate the Poltergust to catch the Gold Ghost and collect a coin reward from the machine in the lab.”

https://twitter.com/LEGO_Group/status/1454780242090934278

While the new LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion sets can all connect together, the press release announcing them makes it clear that the previous LEGO Super Mario sets and characters will work play together with them just fine. Given that it’s all just some codes being read by the interactive figures and a bunch of LEGO bricks, it’s not shocking that it would all work together just fine.

As noted above, the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set, the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Entryway Expansion Set, and the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set are all set to launch at select retailers on January 1, 2022. In order, they are set to retail for $29.95, $39.99, and $79.99, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

