LEGO The Incredibles: First Gameplay Trailer Revealed

This morning the fine folks at LEGO, TT Games, and PlayStation unleashed our first gameplay trailer for LEGO The Incredibles! Check out the brand new footage above to get your first look at the game in action.

There’s no one we trust with this franchise more than TT Games. The developer has delivered family friendly LEGO games based on Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Avengers, the broader Marvel universe, and more. You can expect general adherence to the events of the films, as well as some unique twists, tons of LEGO puns, a lot of building, and of course, TT Games’ flagship humor. Seriously, these games always split sides.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Similar to what we’ve seen in LEGO games past, especially those games based on movies with diverse casts, you can expect to use all of the Parr family’s unique talents and superpowers in order to solve puzzles and beat up bad guys. Stretch yourself into various shapes to cross over obstacles, generate a force-field to block deadly lasers, use your super strength to hurl enormous machines at your enemies… Maybe we’ll even get to take control of the volatile Jack-Jack!

LEGO The Incredibles is set to launch on June 15 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC! Here’s a little more about the game, straight from the publisher:

“LEGO The Incredibles takes players on an extraordinary fun-filled adventure where they’ll control their favorite Incredibles characters and team up as a family to conquer crime and family life. Reimagined in LEGO form and featuring TT Games’ signature LEGO humor, the game recreates unforgettable scenes and breathtaking action sequences from both Incredibles movies.”

Two Movies, One Game

“Players can experience the thrilling adventures of the super hero Parr family in new ways as they delve into favorite moments from The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 movies in a LEGO world full of fun and surprises.”

Family Teamwork for the Win

“Players must work together and combine the Parr family’s iconic abilities and unique powers to build amazing, massive LEGO structures. With Mr. Incredible’s unparalleled super strength, Elastigirl’s flexible transformations and the rest of the gang’s awe-inspiring gifts, teamwork has never been so much fun.”

City District Based Crime Waves

“To rid the city of crime, players can complete action-packed side missions and defeat iconic Super Villains that control the city districts in an open-hub world, including Municiberg, that provides an exciting free-play experience.”

Character Customization with a Twist

“Players can modify their character’s appearance and abilities using a customizer themed to Edna “E” Mode, the diminutive, but bombastic fashion designer of super hero outfits.”