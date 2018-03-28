LEGO The Incredibles Coming This June, New Trailer

The Incredibles fans, get excited with us because the debut trailer for the upcoming LEGO game is here and it is absolutely glorious!

Inspired by the incredibly popular Disney Pixar film, players will be able to fight crime alongside their super-power fam while exploring all of the familiar places seen in the movie. Harness your own abilities while traversing the blocky lands throughout the narrative. You can take on foes by yourself or with friends, because the upcoming game also has a neat two-player co-op mode to enjoy!

As seen in the video above, the LEGO-fied adventure will make its grand debut on June 15th for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! Pre-orders are available right here. For more about the game, you can check out some of the amazing features below! You can also check out the amazing website right here.

LEGO The Incredibles is the extraordinary fun-filled adventure that puts you in control of your favorite Incredibles characters. Team up as the super hero Parr family to conquer crime and relive in LEGO form the unforgettable scenes and your favorite moments from The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 movies.

Work together and combine the Parr family’s iconic abilities and unique powers to build amazing, massive LEGO structures. With Mr. Incredible’s unparalleled super strength, Elastigirl’s flexible transformations and the rest of the gang’s awe-inspiring gifts, teamwork has never been so much fun.

To rid the city of crime, complete action-packed side missions and defeat iconic Super Villains that control the city districts in an open-hub world, including Municiberg, in a brand-new exciting free-play experience.

Modify your character’s appearance and abilities using a customizer themed to Edna “E” Mode, the diminutive, but bombastic fashion designer of super hero outfits.

We’re definitely excited to not only see this game, but to also see it come to the Nintendo Switch as well! The hybrid platform from the Big N has continued to grow its library since launch with more and more impressive titles and ports. This will definitely be one of those games that will be enjoyable, especially with co-op and the way the joy-cons operate!

