LEGO Legend of Zelda Set Is One Step Closer to Reality

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild does not, at current, have an official LEGO set, but that might just be about to change. A LEGO Ideas project from builder Hanwasyellowfirst for a stables set from the popular Nintendo video game has reached 10,000 supporters and officially joined the next set of reviews. While there’s no guarantee that this set becomes a reality, it’s absolutely one step closer to that.

To reiterate, none of this has passed the official review yet. It’s simply received enough support to be officially reviewed at all. This is when the LEGO wheat is really separated from the LEGO chaff, and branded sets have a tendency to have more difficulty than non-branded ones in passing review. After all, LEGO has to work out a deal with the respective rights owners, in this case Nintendo, and that’s assuming the build is up to snuff in the first place.

Here’s what the stable actually, currently looks like below. If approved, it will go through a minor redesign (at least) to function as a commercial set. All approved LEGO Ideas sets inevitably go through this process, should they be selected.

The qualification window for the 3rd 2019 review has now closed & 12 impressive designs have progressed to the next official review stage & now stand a chance of becoming official LEGO sets! 🥳 Which do you hope will make it? Check them all out in detail: https://t.co/eyOnN8avuS pic.twitter.com/ttvE3sfOxy — LEGO® IDEAS (@LEGOIdeas) January 6, 2020

The biggest hurdle here, beyond simply passing the review, is whether Nintendo will be interested in the project. While the Pokemon license for building toys appears to be under the Mega Construx brand owned by Mattel, there does not appear to be any such license out for Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda series. If Nintendo agrees to the set, it could mean the first in a long line — and LEGO seems to be increasingly interested in gaming sets, if the recent influx of Minecraft and Overwatch ones are any indication.

Though this is for the Third 2019 LEGO Review, the LEGO Review Board has yet to officially conclude the Second 2019 LEGO Review — which had 11 projects in total under consideration — so it’s unclear when results might be made public. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.