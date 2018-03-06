Life is Strange 2 Details Emerge, More Coming Soon

Life is Strange was a uniquely twisted tale that had every player shocked by the end of its final episode. A series that had a little bit of a slower start, minds of players quickly changed as the story picked up and many couldn’t help but to fall in love with the narrative surround Chloe and Max.

Fans got to see Chloe once more with the prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm that featured what happened with herself and Rachel, and now it looks like we’ll be getting even more Life is Strange here in the near future. Just … don’t go expecting to see the same crew.

The franchise is getting kicked back to its originator over at DONTNOD for the next step in the storyline. According to a recent blog post:

“But when a door closes, a window opens… or, something like that. We now look forward to the coming months, when Michel Koch and Raoul Barbet’s team at DONTNOD returns to present the new story and characters of the next Life is Strange. Until then, Farewell!”

With how intricate the previous story was, and how close fans became with the characters on the screen, it will be very interesting to see what kind of new experience the team over at DONTNOD will craft. Perhaps it will have a more horror touch to it, with the team being so enraptured in their current project Vampyr.

As far as the ‘Farewell Episode’ recently released, and the Limited Edition version now available:

The Limited Edition includes a physical artbook featuring art from Life is Strange: Before the Storm plus the original soundtrack of Before the Storm on CD. That’s all licensed tracks including certain Daughter tracks. A tracklist can be found here. The full OST, composed by Daughter, is available separately through their album: “Music from Before the Storm”

The release of Farewell signals a lot of change. With this bonus episode we’re completing the Before the Storm arc, Deck Nine Games wrap up their foray into the universe of Life is Strange and we bid a fond farewell to Max, Chloe, Rachel and all the other fan favourites of Arcadia Bay.

We hope that the hard work and love that we put into Farewell will shine through and that you feel that we do the characters that DONTNOD created justice. Without knowing if or when we might once again see these characters, Deck Nine Games took extra time and care to craft this Farewell episode into something meaningful that will stay with everyone who plays it. The original voice actors, Ashly Burch and Hannah Telle, have returned to voice younger, more innocent versions of Chloe and Max as they embark on one final pirate-themed adventure.