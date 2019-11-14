Life is Strange Studio Reveals Tell Me Why

The Life is Strange studio called Dontnod Entertainment is back with yet another chapter-based narrative game. This one is called Tell Me Why, and while it’s not part of the Life is Strange series, you could recognize from the start of the debut trailer above who it was that made the game. It doesn’t have a scheduled release date beyond some time in Summer 2020, but it’ll come right to the Xbox Game Pass whenever it’s made available.

Tell Me Why was revealed in the trailer above which was shared during Xbox’s X019 event. It tells the story of two Alaskan twins named Tyler and Alyson Ronan who revisit their difficult childhoods after they’ve both grown up, and it’s through their eyes that players will be able to explore their struggles.

One of the two twins, Tyler, is a transgender individual who’s past is at the center of the story. The trailer shows flashbacks of the twins’ childhood mixed with a present-day visit to their old home as they recall the difficulties faced when others wouldn’t accept Tyler.

“Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange,” the developers said about the game. “In this intimate thriller, twins Tyler and Alyson use their special bond to unravel mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood.Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices.”

Dontnod also worked with the LGBT advocacy group GLAAD to build Tyler’s character, the studio said.

Unlike Life is Strange and the other games from that series that Dontnod is known for, the studio will be releasing all of the chapters in the summer of next year and will be telling players exactly when those episodes will release. This means that you won’t have to wait to hear when the story will continue after you’ve wrapped up one of the episodes, something Life is Strange players have had to do in the past.

Tell Me Why will release for the Xbox One and PC platforms in Summer 2020, and it’ll be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers as soon as it’s released.