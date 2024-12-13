Like a Dragon Developer Announces New Game

At The Game Awards, Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Project Century, a new game set in Japan in the year 1915. At this time, details about the game are incredibly slim, but the trailer offered a mix of humor and brutal combat. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date or platforms, but it’s safe to assume that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, as we’ve seen with the company’s Yakuza and Like a Dragon games.

Interestingly enough, Project Century has not been confirmed as part of the Like a Dragon franchise at this time. Given the look and tone of the trailer footage, it seems like a pretty safe bet, but some fans are reacting as if this is an entirely new IP. Until we get some kind of confirmation, we’ll have to wait and see how (or if) this fits into the rest of the franchise. The full trailer for Project Century can be found below.

Earlier this month, RGG Studio celebrated the 19th anniversary of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, and teased plans for the next year. While the company offered no hints about Project Century, it did say that players can expect to see multiple announcements throughout 2025 as we build up to the Like a Dragon franchise’s 20th anniversary, including the release of new merchandise and content. We might not know much about Project Century, but on the plus side, fans of RGG Studio seem to have a lot to look forward to in the near future.

Prior to the release of Project Century, RGG Studio fans can expect to see the release of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which will be coming out on February 21st. For now, that will have to tide over fans while we wait for more details on the developer’s newly announced game.

What did you think of the first trailer for Project Century? Do you think this will be part of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise?