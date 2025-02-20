Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Update Adds Feature at Launch

It’s a good day for Yakuza fans as the “Mad Dog” Goro Majima enters his very own spin-off with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Set after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the newest entry from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio lets users play as arguably the most beloved character in the long-running franchise. Equipped with two different fighting styles, Majima can tear through his enemies in the classic Mad Dog style, or swashbuckle his way to victory with the Sea Dog style. Available now on Steam (not quite yet on Xbox or PlayStation), the developer released a day-one patch that includes a couple of welcome features that will probably get players hyped.

Yakuza players who are familiar with the franchise know some of its replay value is attributed to its New Game Plus mode. Like similarly named modes in other games, this allows players to play through the game once again, but with all of the upgrades gained in the first playthrough. This helps with maxing out stats and fully unlocking everything the game has to offer. RGG Studio announced that its Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii launch update, simply titled “Patch 1.10,” is available now, and will add New Game Plus.

The patch notes are pretty cut and dry, not including much considering Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii just launched moments ago on Steam. Another welcome feature is the addition of English and Chinese dub. Besides those two features, the patch implements general stability improvements, game balance adjustments, and other bug fixes. Details on exactly what was fixed were not shared.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is more akin to the classic beat ’em up Yakuza games starring Kiryu Kazuma rather than the recent Ichiban Kasuga-led JRPGs. One particular facet that makes this game different is ship battles. Players can command their own ship as Majima, and battle on the open waters of Hawaii. Also, you can jump during combat, which was never an option as Kiryu.

Reviews for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii dropped a couple of days ago, most of which are positive. On the review aggregate site Metacritic, it currently holds an average score of 79 across 67 critic reviews. In our review, we gave the game a 4 out of 5.

“Overall, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a swashbuckling adventure fans will love to dive into,” reads our review. “Despite some hiccups with the story and graphics, there’s a lot to like with the title. RGG Studio continues its success story, putting Majima in the well-deserved spotlight for what is one of 2025’s most eccentric yet charming games so far.”

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PC via Steam. It should be released by 12 AM ET tomorrow, February 21st for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The Standard Edition is $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is $74.99. Gamers unsure if the new RGG Studio game is for them, a demo is currently available on all of the game’s platforms.

Are you excited to play as the “Sea Dog” Goro Majima in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii? Let us know your thoughts about the new game in the comments below.