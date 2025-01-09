Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Direct Shows Flashy Combat and Ship Building

The Like a Dragon and Yakuza series has always been known for over-the-top gameplay, but somehow Ryu Ga Gotoku keeps managing to go even crazier for each title. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii returns to the same setting as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth but brings on even more crazy and insane features. Many of these were shown off during the Like a Dragon Direct on January 9, 2025, but two, in particular, stood out the most: the flashy and fast-paced combat and in-depth shipbuilding and naval aspects of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii follows Goro Majima, the Patron Saint of Pain, on a wacky adventure in Hawaii and the surrounding islands. The title returns to the real-time brawling combat the Yakuza series is known for and features two different fighting styles. These are respectively pirate-themed, called Mad Dog and Sea Dog and look to be a blast to use.

Veteran fans will be familiar with Mad Dog, as it focuses on a brawling style of combat. It uses Majima’s fast speed, agility, and flair to deliver fast and precise combos. Majima can expertly dodge and block attacks before launching devastating counterattacks to defeat foes. Heat actions and charge attacks deliver powerful blows that can finish off enemies with ease. After filling up Majima’s Madness Gauge, he can summon shadow doppelgangers to power up and extend his attacks, taking out multiple enemies at once.

Sea Dog is a pirate fighting style with dual cutlass short swords and pirate gear, including a pistol and chain hook. Majima can slash foes up close or throw his swords like boomerangs to deliver death from afar. Maxing out Majima’s Madness Gauge in this fighting style allows him to use dark instruments and summon powerful animal allies. Defeat hordes of enemies with summons like the Dark God of the Waves Curse of the Man-Eating Shark, Dark God of the Deep Curse of the Electrifying Jellyfish, Dark God of the Earth Curse of the Sadistic Ape, and more.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii Combat.

Aside from combat, another huge aspect of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the ship customization, crew building, and naval combat. Majima is the captain of the Goromaru, a completely customizable ship. Players can change how the deck, sails, rails, and more look, either instilling terror in their foes or confusion based on how they design it.

This same customization extends to Majima’s crew. Players can recruit from over 100 NPCs to fill out their crew, each with unique powers, upkeep, and traits. These can be trained and bonded with to increase their skill and relationship with Majima. Being a pirate crew has plenty of perks and activities to enjoy while sailing around Hawaii.

Finally, naval combat plays a huge role in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Players participate in real-time naval battles, full of flashy cannon fights and tight maneuvers. Additionally, crew-to-crew battles can happen on deck, meaning you need to train your crew ready to fight hand-to-hand and cutlass-to-cutlass. Defeat your foes with cannons, swords, and even a rocket launcher in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.