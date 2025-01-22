Sega Account System Launches With Free Content for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

This morning, Sega announced the launch of Sega Account, a new online profile that fans can sign up for that promises benefits for the company’s various games. Basically, those that register for this free feature will be sent updates about games and promotions, and they’ll also be able to get free in-game content. By linking their Sega Account with their various gaming platforms, players will eventually be able to keep track of their records across Sega and Atlas games. This feature isn’t live just yet, so it will be interesting to see what kind of implementation there is.

To give fans a hint at the type of free content they’ll receive by registering a Sega Account, the company announced a promotion centered around Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. All Sega Account users will receive the Kazuma Kiryu Special Outfit DLC if they link their Sega Account with a platform that the game will be released on (so PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC). The Special Outfit DLC will only be available through March 7th, 2025. Readers can register for a Sega Account at the official website right here.

the kazuma kiryu special outfit dlc

So far, reception to the Sega Account announcement has been somewhat mixed. On one hand, fans are anticipating that this will simply take the place of Sega’s various email offerings; in the past, the company has encouraged fans to sign up for newsletters in exchange for free skins. We’ve seen that exact sort of thing for games like Sonic Superstars and Sonic x Shadow Generations. However, other fans have expressed concerns about being forced to create an account and login each time they boot up a Sega game. That certainly wouldn’t be unheard of, and has been a source of frustration with other publishers. Meanwhile, other fans think this might be a precursor to the streaming service Sega has been considering.

While there are various ways this could go badly, some fans have noted potential upsides. If Sega is encouraging players to register their Sega Account with various platforms, it’s possible we could see cross-saves implemented. That would be a welcome change, and it might even encourage multi-platform users to buy a game twice, or purchase a Sega title on Switch or PS5 that they first tried on Xbox Game Pass. There simply aren’t enough single-player games that offer cross-saves, despite the fact that a lot of people would be happy to see them offered more often.

Hopefully Sega Accounts prove to be additive to the overall gaming experience, rather than a source of frustration. There are a lot of different ways this could go; this could establish Sega’s future in a big way, or it could end up being a neglected feature that quietly dies out. It’s way too early to know for sure, but at the very least, fans will be getting free content for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and that alone might make a Sega Account worth signing up for.

