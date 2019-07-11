Lil Nas X to Headline TwitchCon 2019

We are about two months away from Twitch‘s annual celebration known as TwitchCon. With streamers and fans alike that spend plenty of time on the popular platform converging on one spot, it is definitely an event that those familiar with Twitch won’t want to miss. The event itself typically consists of various activities, including special panels about streaming, gaming, and much more. This year, however, Twitch will be bringing in one of the hottest stars of the year as Lil Nas X is now set to headline TwitchCon 2019.

Many of you may know Lil Nas X from his breakout hit “Old Town Road,” which pretty much spread like wildfire once it dropped. Along with his social media presence, the artist’s music has made him a well known name across the Internet and households in recent months. This has led to Twitch bringing him on as the headliner for TwitchCon 2019, which is set to take place in September in San Diego.

I’m headlining at #TwitchCon San Diego, catch my EP listening party and live announcement on @Twitch with my @pokimanelol at 1pm PT pic.twitter.com/HxKKpUCrHx — nope (@LilNasX) July 11, 2019

In case you are not aware of what goes down at TwitchCon, here’s more:

“TwitchCon is the annual celebration of the Twitch community, spanning its streamers, their fans and moderators, as well as developers, publishers, and brands. The 5th annual event will return to the San Diego Convention Center on September 27-29, 2019. TwitchCon features an array of activities for attendees from the competitive Twitch Rivals tournaments to educational talks and panels to cosplay contests and artist celebrations.”

During a livestream on Pokimane’s Twitch channel today, July 11th, the two of them held a listening party for his new EP, but Pokimane informed her chat that the VOD won’t be available following the stream.

TwitchCon 2019 will be taking place on September 27th through the 29th. For more information on the event and to buy tickets, that can be found right here on the convention’s website.

What do you think about all of this? are you excited to see Lil Nas X at TwitchCon later this year? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!