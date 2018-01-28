“Real” Literal Couch Co-op Teased By Last Man Sitting Team

Last Man Sitting is an Early Access title coming soon on Steam that is literally about a bunch of dudes in suits sitting in chairs. They swivel, they provide cover from powerful shotguns – it’s the usual office experience, to be honest. Or not, but it still looks like it will be a pretty fun game and now it’s going to be making the term “couch co-op” a lot more literal with a future update, as teased by the game’s creator himself.
experimenting a bit with “real” couch coop. still looking for a name for this mode… pair programming? casting couch? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯#gamedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/ciQHEY2tcV— KevKev (@Der_Kevin) January 25, 2018
The game itself is definitely unique and for sure spices up the multiplayer genre. According to the Steam’s official listing:
A bunch of dudes sit in an office, all of them wearing black suits and white collared shirts. Everyone sits in the same lime green swivel chairs. For a video game, Last Man Sitting sounds really boring. Add shotguns and ragdoll physics, though, and you have a recipe for the only battle royale game left to make. The basic premise is sticking a bunch of people in a small room and watching them try to shoot each other while flying backwards every time they pull the trigger.
Features:
- 4 Different Game Modes: Last Man Sitting, Battle Royal, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch
- Singleplayer against Ai
- Different Chairs to choose from
- Couch Coop with up to 4 friends (split screen and multitrack camera)
Planned Features:
- Online Multiplayer
- Different Maps
- Soccer Mode
- Level Editor
- Destructible environment
- Office Chair Race Mode
Though the upcoming mode doesn’t have an official name yet, Twitter was more than ready to take up the challenge:
inspired by @SEFDStuff 🙂https://t.co/uMfRVlEUr8— KevKev (@Der_Kevin) January 25, 2018
Kev, please tell me there is a VR mode for this…— MilitarytoMaker (@keepitlikeitwas) January 25, 2018
Couch Coop is good enough already, or Couch Co-op if you insist on being less funny.— Maxion (@TheRealMaxion) January 25, 2018
You know, because couches can also be called lounge chairs. Puns. All the puns.— Sh3pski (@Sh3pski) January 25, 2018
Kings of the couch!
Can’t wait for the game, going to be so much fun.— Jai Annable (@AnnableLect3r) January 26, 2018
With no actual release date set, it is slated for an early 2018 launch window. Until then, we’ll keep working on our puns.