“Real” Literal Couch Co-op Teased By Last Man Sitting Team

Last Man Sitting is an Early Access title coming soon on Steam that is literally about a bunch of dudes in suits sitting in chairs. They swivel, they provide cover from powerful shotguns – it’s the usual office experience, to be honest. Or not, but it still looks like it will be a pretty fun game and now it’s going to be making the term “couch co-op” a lot more literal with a future update, as teased by the game’s creator himself.

experimenting a bit with “real” couch coop. still looking for a name for this mode… pair programming? casting couch? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯#gamedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/ciQHEY2tcV — KevKev (@Der_Kevin) January 25, 2018

The game itself is definitely unique and for sure spices up the multiplayer genre. According to the Steam’s official listing:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A bunch of dudes sit in an office, all of them wearing black suits and white collared shirts. Everyone sits in the same lime green swivel chairs. For a video game, Last Man Sitting sounds really boring. Add shotguns and ragdoll physics, though, and you have a recipe for the only battle royale game left to make. The basic premise is sticking a bunch of people in a small room and watching them try to shoot each other while flying backwards every time they pull the trigger.

Features:

4 Different Game Modes: Last Man Sitting, Battle Royal, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch

Singleplayer against Ai

Different Chairs to choose from

Couch Coop with up to 4 friends (split screen and multitrack camera)

Planned Features:

Online Multiplayer

Different Maps

Soccer Mode

Level Editor

Destructible environment

Office Chair Race Mode

Though the upcoming mode doesn’t have an official name yet, Twitter was more than ready to take up the challenge:

Kev, please tell me there is a VR mode for this… — MilitarytoMaker (@keepitlikeitwas) January 25, 2018

Couch Coop is good enough already, or Couch Co-op if you insist on being less funny. — Maxion (@TheRealMaxion) January 25, 2018

You know, because couches can also be called lounge chairs. Puns. All the puns. — Sh3pski (@Sh3pski) January 25, 2018

Kings of the couch! Can’t wait for the game, going to be so much fun. — Jai Annable (@AnnableLect3r) January 26, 2018

With no actual release date set, it is slated for an early 2018 launch window. Until then, we’ll keep working on our puns.