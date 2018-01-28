Gaming

“Real” Literal Couch Co-op Teased By Last Man Sitting Team

Last Man Sitting is an Early Access title coming soon on Steam that is literally about a bunch of […]

Last Man Sitting is an Early Access title coming soon on Steam that is literally about a bunch of dudes in suits sitting in chairs. They swivel, they provide cover from powerful shotguns – it’s the usual office experience, to be honest. Or not, but it still looks like it will be a pretty fun game and now it’s going to be making the term “couch co-op” a lot more literal with a future update, as teased by the game’s creator himself.

The game itself is definitely unique and for sure spices up the multiplayer genre. According to the Steam’s official listing:

A bunch of dudes sit in an office, all of them wearing black suits and white collared shirts. Everyone sits in the same lime green swivel chairs. For a video game, Last Man Sitting sounds really boring. Add shotguns and ragdoll physics, though, and you have a recipe for the only battle royale game left to make. The basic premise is sticking a bunch of people in a small room and watching them try to shoot each other while flying backwards every time they pull the trigger.

Features:

  • 4 Different Game Modes: Last Man Sitting, Battle Royal, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch
  • Singleplayer against Ai
  • Different Chairs to choose from
  • Couch Coop with up to 4 friends (split screen and multitrack camera)

Planned Features:

  • Online Multiplayer
  • Different Maps
  • Soccer Mode
  • Level Editor
  • Destructible environment
  • Office Chair Race Mode

Though the upcoming mode doesn’t have an official name yet, Twitter was more than ready to take up the challenge:

With no actual release date set, it is slated for an early 2018 launch window. Until then, we’ll keep working on our puns.

