Rumor: Little Nightmares May Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

Last year, Bandai Namco released Little Nightmares, a side-scrolling adventure with some genuine scares going for it, since it’s a bit more unnerving than your usual fare. And just as the game is wrapping up its downloadable content arc, there’s a story floating around that it may be finding its way to another platform soon.

As originally pointed out by Resetera, one of the programmers that works over at Engine Software has listed a potential Nintendo Switch port of Nightmares on their LinkedIn profile, though it hasn’t been formally announced just yet. In case you might not be aware, Engine Software is known for bringing over the highly appreciated Blossom Tales to the Nintendo Switch, as well as ports of Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas.

Hiring a devoted studio to port a game over to the Nintendo Switch isn’t a new practice. Bethesda has turned to the team at Panic Button to bring over Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Doom to the system, and they’ve also worked with Psyonix on the Switch port of Rocket League as well.

Bandai Namco hasn’t officially announced the game’s presence on the Nintendo Switch yet, as it may likely be waiting closer to E3 to unveil its latest projects for the system. But it wouldn’t be a total surprise, as the company has been supporting the system with ports of popular games, including Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus, as well as its own special version of Namco Museum. A port of Naruto Ultimate Storm Trilogy was also recently announced, meaning that the company is picking up its support with some major names.

So when will we know when Little Nightmares is confirmed for the system? Well, the company’s annual Bandai Namco Day should be coming up fairly soon, where it reveals all its big plans for the year, and chances are we’ll see it confirmed at that point. It’ll be a great game for the system, based on feedback from other versions making the rounds. Fingers crossed we’ll get our Nightmares soon enough.

If you can’t wait, Little Nightmares is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.