Logan Paul Spends $3.5 Million on Case of First-Edition Pokemon Cards

Over the last year or so, some of the earliest cards from the Pokemon Trading Card Game have seen a massive surge in value on the secondary market, and part of that is thanks to streamers like Logan Paul. Paul’s passion for Pokemon has resulted in the YouTuber dropping huge amounts of money on cards, and he apparently has no plans of slowing down. In a Tweet shared earlier today, the streamer revealed that he purchased a sealed and authenticated case of First-Edition Pokemon cards for $3.5 million dollars. That case contains 11 boxes in total. In a follow-up video clip, Paul claims it’s the only one known to exist.

Paul’s Tweets can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/LoganPaul/status/1473021304420904963

As of this writing, Paul has not revealed any of his plans for the case. In the video, we can see him excited about the prospect of finding 11 First-Edition Charizard cards inside, so it seems like a safe bet he’ll be opening the case. Charizard is clearly Paul’s favorite Pokemon; the YouTuber even wore a BGS 10 1st-Edition Charizard card around his neck before and after entering the ring in his fight with Floyd Mayweather back in June. Charizard is easily the most highly demanded card from the original Base Set, and it remains the most valuable, especially ones that are First-Edition and receive a high grade.

In the past, Logan Paul auctioned off packs of First-Edition cards for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, then had the packs opened and appraised on-stream. It’s possible Paul could do something similar with these sealed boxes, or he might just be planning to keep the cards for his own purposes! Either way, it doesn’t seem like it will be long before we get a definitive answer, so fans of the YouTuber will just have to stay tuned to his social media to see what the future may hold.

