League of Legends Producer Teases Update on Solo Ranked Mode

The executive producer of League of Legends at Riot Games has teased that more information might soon be coming in relation to the game's Solo Ranked mode. Earlier this year, Riot indicated that it was entertaining the idea of introducing a new Ranked mode that would only be playable for solo players. Since this announcement, Riot has remained quiet about the mode and whether or not it would actually end up coming to the game. Luckily, it sounds like we should hear something more definitive on the topic soon enough.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in proximity to Worlds 2022, League of Legends producer Jeremy Lee said that Riot is still very much considering the idea of adding Solo Ranked to the popular MOBA. Since first bringing up the idea earlier this year, Riot has been gathering feedback from players about what the mode could look like. And while Lee didn't guarantee that Solo Ranked is going to arrive soon, it seems like a new feature that could come to the game in Season 13.

"Yeah, I think that spurred a lot of conversation with players and that was kind of our goal," Lee said of the idea of a Solo Ranked mode. "We wanted to hear more about what players felt like the pros and cons of [Solo Ranked] would be. And there are many on both sides. We'll have an update on this when we share more about our plans for next season. Stay tuned."

Broadly speaking, Riot has already outlined a number of new changes that it will be rolling out in League of Legends when the game's pre-season phase begins later this month. As for this current season of Ranked play, it's set to come to an end next week on November 14th, so be sure to finish grinding before that time.

Would you like to see a Solo Ranked mode join League of Legends in the future? Or are you more than fine with the two ranked queues that already exist? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.