Lollipop Chainsaw RePop Gets New Release Date

The upcoming remake of Lollipop Chainsaw, dubbed Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, now has a new release date. Upon its reveal earlier this summer, it was announced that this new iteration of Grasshopper Manufacture’s cult-classic action game would be arriving on September 26th. Now, for those in western territories, this release date has been pushed up a full two weeks, while it has remained the same elsewhere.

Announced on social media today, it was revealed that those in North America, Europe, and Central and South America will be able to play Lollipop Chainsaw RePop beginning on September 12th. Additionally, this remake was confirmed to retail for $44.99 across all of its platforms which will include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Currently, digital pre-orders for Lollipop Chainsaw RePop aren’t live, but physical versions are up for grabs now via Limited Run Games.

Originally released in 2012, Lollipop Chainsaw was developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and directed by Goichi “Suda51” Suda. It was also notably part of a collaboration with film director James Gunn, who co-wrote the game. For this new RePop iteration, though, both Suda51 and Gunn aren’t tied to the project in any capacity. Instead, it’s solely being helmed by Dragami Games, which is the license holder of the IP.

Despite being announced all the way back in 2022, there has been very little gameplay footage shown of this new version of Lollipop Chainsaw. Dragami Games released one gameplay trailer earlier this summer but has since not shown off the remake in any additional capacity. Whether or not these more extensive looks begin to arrive in the days or weeks ahead isn’t yet known, but the lack of footage has made some fans hesitant to get excited about the quality of this remake.

Are you going to check out Lollipop Chainsaw RePop for yourself when it releases this coming month? Or are you instead holding off to see how it performs critically before making a decision? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts over on X at @MooreMan12.