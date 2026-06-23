Long-Rumored Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition Shadow Drops onto Nintendo Switch 2

June 23rd marks the 30th birthday of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Naturally, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how SEGA will celebrate its iconic character. Rumors have long suggested that a new definitive edition of the 2022 hit Sonic Frontiers was on the way. At long last, SEGA has made it official with a brand new launch trailer for Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2. And in true speedy blue hedgehog fashion, the game is available on the Nintendo eShop starting today.

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Sonic is one of quite a few big gaming anniversaries this year. And today marks the official 35th anniversary of the original Sonic the Hedgehog game, which was released for the SEGA Genesis on June 23rd, 1991. Naturally, fans are eager to celebrate the beloved blue hedgehog. And SEGA is joining in on the fun with some big announcements, including official confirmation of its long-rumored Switch 2 edition of Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers Gets New Switch 2 Edition, Out Now

What better way to celebrate Sonic than with a shadow drop? Granted, I’m sure many fans would love to see a brand-new Sonic game arrive out of the blue. But official confirmation of the long-rumored new and improved version of the popular Sonic Frontiers isn’t too shabby, either. SEGA has also confirmed a new Sonic the Hedgehog pinball machine, but you’ll likely have to head to your local arcade to play that one. The new Switch 2 edition of Sonic Frontiers, though? That you can easily enjoy at home and on the go.

Sonic Frontiers was originally released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in 2022. Since then, it’s seen a number of post-launch updates with new content. Those free updates, including new content and story DLC, will be available in the new, definitive edition of the game that just shadow dropped for Switch 2. This version of the game will also include previously released special items like the Monster Hunter collab pack, movie tie-in shoes, and seasonal costumes.



To get a first look at Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition on Switch 2, you can check out the game’s official launch trailer below:

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The footage in the trailer was captured with the Switch 2, so this should give us a pretty good idea of how the game will look on the enhanced Nintendo console. And it’s looking pretty good. Like most Switch 2 editions, Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition will have enhanced graphics. Beyond that, it looks like this version of Sonic Frontiers is a traditional Definitive Edition release that brings together all previously released content in one shiny new package. It also includes a digital art book and mini soundtrack for fans to enjoy.

Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition is available right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2. It is priced at $49.99 and is available as a digital and physical (game key-card) release. Unfortunately for those already playing the original Sonic Frontiers on Nintendo Switch, there is no Switch 2 upgrade pack currently available for the game.

Are you excited that the rumored Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition is finally confirmed? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!