Lost Ark Releases New Roadmap for June and July

Amazon Games and developer Smilegate have released a new roadmap for Lost Ark, detailing plans for the months of June and July. While the title only launched in North America a few months ago, the game has been available in South Korea and Russia since 2019. As a result, fans have been clamoring to see more content released for the MMO on this side of the world. Today’s roadmap gives fans information about exactly what will be added to Lost Ark over the next couple of months. The full roadmap from the game’s official website can be found below:

JUNE

LEGION RAID – VYKAS (NORMAL & HARD)

Battle theCovetous Legion’s Commander Vykas, who will join Valtan as the secondLegion Raid available. Legion Raids are difficult team-based activitiesthat require teamwork to understand and enact the strategy necessary tocounter each Legion Commander’s unique characteristics, abilities, andmechanics. As Legion Raids are challenging and take time, there aregates (or checkpoints) that will save a player’s progress as theyadvance through the Raid. To learn more about some of the mechanicsunique to Legion Raids, visit our Lost Ark Academy on the Valtan Legion Raid.

LikeValtan, this Legion Raid will require eight players. To enter normalmode, players will need to reach item level 1430, and for hard, 1460.The Vykas Legion Raid will grant materials allowing successful playersto finish crafting their Relic gear sets, alongside a host of othervaluable rewards.

NEW GUARDIAN RAID – KUNGELANIUM

Joining Deskaluda, the frost predatorKungelanium will enter the gauntlet of powerful Level 6 Guardiansavailable to challenge in a Guardian Raid. Kungelanium will be availablefor players to challenge once they reach item level 1460 or higher.Like other Guardian Raids, you can attempt to vanquish alone, with aparty, or matchmake with up to three other heroes.

THRONESPIRE

Thronespire is a new single-playerdungeon experience in a twisted dimension with 50 levels. Once you entera floor, you’ll have a limited amount of time to clear it before movingto the next, or failing and need to re-try. While similar to theShadowspire and Fatespire solo dungeons, Thronespire has a few keydifferences. In Thronespire, you’ll battle until overwhelmed, working todefeat as many floors and enemies as possible before you meet yourmatch and succumb to the Demon Legions. Completing the first 25 floorsgrant first-time clear rewards (you’ll earn all rewards for the floorsyou conquer). The other 25 floors are focused on prestige and completiontimes— proving you have the solo skills it takes to conquer anythingthe Demon Legions throw your way. Players will need to be item level1325 to participate.

NEW STORE COSMETICS – YOZ

Yoz’s Jar is a new consumable thatarriving in the in-game store that will introduce a variety of Epic andLegendary skins. If you have a skin you don’t like or wear anymore (ormaybe one from Yoz’s Jar you’re not a fan of) you can break it down for”Cloth”, which can be used with a Jar to roll a new skin from adetermined list. This new cosmetic system will also give a chance toacquire Legendary skins, which provide better benefits than Epic skins.No worries if you like an older skin more than the looks of your newLegendary one with bigger bonuses, you can ‘Overlay’ the skin you likeover the Legendary skin! Like the rest of the content previewed here,we’ll share more details as we head toward the June update.

JULY

NEW MAGE ADVANCED CLASS – ARCANIST

The Arcanist imbues special cards withher Magick and uses them to for a variety of effects. From slicing upenemies with a deluge of thrown cards to summoning powerful Magickattacks or team effects from the cards themselves, the Arcanist has atrick up her sleeve for every situation. Despite being armed with avariety of skills, the Arcanist will sometimes leave things to the fateof the cards with her specialty skill “Card Deck”. When the player landsan attack, it charges the Card Meter. Once the meter is completelycharged, a card with random stats registers on the Card Deck, which canbe pulled out and used to varying degrees of devastating effect. TheArcanist will join the Bard and Sorceress as the third available MageAdvanced Class.

VALTAN LEGION RAID – INFERNO DIFFICULTY

The mostdifficult version of Legion Raids, the Inferno difficulty is all aboutproving you’re the among the best of the best in Arkesia, and earningprestige. Rather than chasing the normal rewards of gear, materials, andeverything else you’d receive in a Legion Raid, Inferno rewards insteadshowcase your victory with titles, achievements, Stronghold structures,and more! A new in-game vendor will be added for players to access avariety of prestigious rewards, earned after various numbers of clears.

There are a few key differences between Normal/Hard and Inferno difficulties:

‘Scale of Balance’ is applied, and theraid requires use of the Book of Coordination, so everyone’s gear isnormalized against the level of your Legion Commander opponent.

The gate progression system will not be active – you can’t make it half-way and come back later in the week.

Inferno mode will not count againstyour weekly attempt limit for Legion Raids, so you can play Valtan onNormal/Hard and Inferno in the same week, and try Inferno as many timesas you’d like.

Valtan Inferno difficulty will require item level 1445 for players to participate.

CHALLENGE ABYSSAL DUNGEONS

Similar to how the recently releasedChallenge Guardian Raids applies Scale of Harmony to equalize your poweragainst your foe, Challenge Abyssal Dungeons will use this treatment ina new weekly activity. With greater challenge also comes greaterrewards. Various honing material selection pouches— like ChallengeGuardians, you can pick the offering closest to your item level— willrotate through the rewards, and cards aplenty are available as drops orin the end-of-dungeon loot auction. You can play through each AbyssalDungeon once (per roster) each week.

It will be interesting to see how fans feel about this roadmap! According to Amazon Games, one new Advanced Class will release every two months for the rest of the year. Some fans are worried that particular release schedule will make it more difficult for players to remain invested in the game, or get any lapsed players to come back. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

Lost Ark is available now on PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Lost Ark? How do you feel about this roadmap? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!