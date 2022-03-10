Lost Ark March Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Lost Ark’s highly anticipated March update has finally arrived after developer Smilegate RPG teased it throughout the past week with previews of what’s to come. That means that a new type of endgame content known as Abyss Raids are now live with those invested in the Lost Ark story also now able to pursue another story episode, too. Along with those two core feature, other parts of the game have similarly been updated along with plenty of bugfixes for various issues.

The update was released early on March 10th with a period of maintenance required to launch the month’s update. Some more maintenance was required afterwards when players were reporting difficulties getting into the game, but those have since been resolved, according to communications from the Lost Ark team.

https://twitter.com/playlostark/status/1501888691278655491

A set of notes for the update was released, too, but they’re not formatted in the traditional patch notes style other games typically use. For that reason, we’ve summarized the changes below along with quotes from the patch notes to show what’s new. You can check out the full patch notes here.

Kadan Story Episode (Includes Isteri and Illusion Bamboo Islands)

This new story episode centers around Kadan, the first Guardian slayer, and comes with its own storyline, islands, quests, and more to experience. If you want to take part, you’ll have to have finished Feiton as well as the “Yorn – Let There Be Light,” “Whispering Islet – Start of Our Story,” and “Illusion Bamboo Island – End of the Trials” quests. If you’re planning on taking on the Isteri and Illusion Bamboo Islands, you should be at least at item level 1,100.

Abyss Raid: Argos

This first Abyss Raid has been talked about plenty of times now, so you should be well-acquainted with it if you’ve been keeping up with past discussions. If not, you can catch up here, but know that you’ll have to have item level 1,370, level 1,385, and level 1,400 for the first, second, and third phases of the fight. You also have to complete the “Abyss Raid Unlocked!” quest and can then start the raid via Abyss Raid Statues in major cities.

Arkesia Grand Prix

The Arkesia Grand Prix is a limited-time, 7v7 racing event that’ll be around for a month. You’re tasked with racing a course and obstructing others from winning after being transformed. You’ll start the event by finding an NPC known as “Arkesia Grand Prix Manager” in major cities save for Prideholme and have to be level 50 to enter.

Competitive Proving Grounds Season 1

The first season of the PvP Competitive Proving Grounds feature is coming with “prestige and rewards” awarded from a Team Deathmatch mode. The higher you rank by the end of the season, the better rewards you’ll get. To start, play Proving Grounds and reach Tier 1.

New Skins

“Added the Omen skin collection to the in-game store. These cosmetics will be available in exchange for Royal Crystals until the April Update releases.”

New Login Bonuses

Players will soon have access to new login bonuses including a “variety of helpful materials, such as honing materials, rapport selection chests, card packs, and much more.” A total of 25 daily bonuses will be included in the track with more rewards distributed upon reaching major milestones. Rewards will be around to claim until the April update.

Bugfixes

Fixed a Direct X 11 related issue causing the game client to become unresponsive after switching from Windowed Mode to Fullscreen and Alt+tabbing.

Fixed an issue with graphical settings where sometimes the “Restore to Default” button would set the graphical settings to a higher than intended default setting.

Fixed a few issues with Controller Support related messaging for tutorials and other instructions.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to unequip gems when using a controller.

Fixed an issue in Character Creation/Customization causing the “hello” tattoo to display backwards.

Fixed an issue with Stronghold’s Manor Management UI causing the AZERTY keyboard input was not properly supported.

Fixed an issue where the wrong Guide video for the Abyssal Dungeon was being played.

Fixed issues causing players to sometimes be unable to hear others, speak, or leave while in Raid group chat.

Fixed an issue causing hotkey functionality for global chat to not work properly.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Battle Item Bundle stated it can be claimed 10 times. Changed it to reflect a purchase limit of once a week. While previously communicated this issue as fixed in our last update, we continued to work on resolving it and apologize for any confusion between the updates.

Fixed an issue in the Training Room causing the tutorial text for the Stand Up movement to disappear too quickly.

Fixed an issue in the “Honest Liar” quest preventing players from using mouse clicks to advance quest interactions and NPC dialogue.

Fixed an issue causing the Notos Orka Ship Skin Selection Chest to be limited to 1 purchase instead of 3.

Fixed an issue causing the Stronghold Lab UI to not display additional research slots when unlocked.

Fixed various other minor and backend issues.