New Lost Ark Abyss Raid Details Revealed

Last week, Lost Ark developer Smilegate RPG shared the first details about the game’s new Abyss Raids feature that’s arriving whenever the game’s March Update drops. These new raids are a type of endgame activity that puts players against Guardians which offer greater challenges in exchange for valued rewards. The first of those Abyss Raids will start with a Guardian known as “Argos,” and this week, Smilegate shared some new details on the Guardian and how this specific raid will work.

For those who are invested in the Lost Ark story and all it entails, the majority of information shared by Smilegate this week is worth looking over as it neatly sets up the fight against Argos by sharing the Guardian’s backstory and bringing players up to speed. For those who just want to know how it’ll affect them in the game itself, that info is found towards the end of the post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Uncover the legend of Argos and learn about the new endgame activity: Abyss Raids. Arkesia will need saving from his malevolent plans!



Read Up!

📖 https://t.co/fMnQIMBZYX pic.twitter.com/LVgAi22GMj — Lost Ark (@playlostark) March 8, 2022

“Argos will arise in the March Update— threatening once again to consume Punika,” the Lost Ark post about Abyss Raids and Argos said. “With Albion still infected with Chaos, heroes are needed to help combat this colossal threat. Similar to the Guardian Raids that players have encountered in their adventures across Arkesia, participants will need to work together to defeat Argos before the time expires, with a limited number of revives available to the party. As an unrelenting foe, eight players are required to face Argos.”

So, you’ll need eight players to fight Argos, but at what point should you consider taking on the beast? Argos’ Abyss Raid is divided into three different phases with varying power levels, mechanics, and attack patterns to adjust to as you progress through the encounter. The first phase calls for an item level of 1,370, the second for 1,385, and the final phase requires a level of 1,400. Phases have their own tables of rewards obtainable once per week.

If you’ve met all those requirements, you’ll have to complete the “Abyss Raid Unlocked!” quest and then travel to a major city where you’ll see an Abyss Raid Statue. You can also use “Find Party” option to organize your efforts with a group to take on the raid.

Argos and Abyss Raids will arrive in Lost Ark’s March Update, so keep an eye out for the full patch notes when they’re available.