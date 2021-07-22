Lost in Random Release Date Revealed by EA

As part of Electronic Arts' EA Play Live broadcast which took place today, developer Zoink revealed when its upcoming title Lost in Random would finally be releasing. Specifically, the game was announced to be launching later this year on September 10, 2021. And while the release date for Lost in Random was perhaps the most notable piece of information revealed about the title today, it definitely wasn't all that Zoink had to show off.

The other most notable new aspect of Lost in Random that was shown off today was that of a new trailer. This latest video for the game, which you can view either at the top of the page or in the tweet below, gave us one of our most extensive looks at the title so far. In particular, a whole lot of gameplay from Lost in Random is shown in this new trailer to better give us an ideas as to how it will play.

In the strange and fascinating world of Random, adventure and combat go hand in hand. Get ready to roll on September 10, 2021! 🎲💥 #LostinRandom pic.twitter.com/wu6I3suimk — Zoink (@ZoinkGames) July 22, 2021

And if you're not familiar with Lost in Random in the slightest, it happens to be the latest indie title that is being released under the EA Originals banner. The game will take players to a fairytale-style world known as Random, where they'll have to explore a number of colorful locales and engage in some wildly unique forms of gameplay. Here's a description of the game's story as given by EA and Zoink:

"Ruled by a wicked Queen, the Kingdom of Random is divided into six shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. Journeying as Even, players will walk the land’s mysterious cobbled streets, meet its unpredictable residents and take on courageous quests in order to save her sister, Odd, from Her Majesty’s clutches. Along the way, they’ll team up with Dicey, a small and strange living dice, and together uncover an age-old tale with a surprisingly modern message not typically explored in gaming: Randomness in the world isn’t something to be feared or controlled, but a power that can be harnessed by embracing it and learning to roll with its punches."

When Lost in Random does release later this September, it will be coming to essentially every major platform. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What do you think about Lost in Random based on what has been shown? Do you see yourself picking up the game later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.