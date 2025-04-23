Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape Two Review: Bullet With Butterfly Wings

When I reviewed Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape One in February, I said that the game’s cliffhanger left off on a relatively confusing note. At the time, many questions remained about the mysterious story behind the summer of 1995, which were left to dry until the April 15th release of Tape Two. Having returned to the small town of Velvet Cove, a different perspective was realized with the inevitable reality of Kat’s unfortunate diagnosis and the consequences of the actions taken in the previous part. As Tape One displayed the sun-soaked daydreams of Swann, Kat, Nora, and Autumn, Tape Two injects a grounded sense of reality while continuing to integrate the Abyss as a minor character without much explanation. This two-part mystery adventure game from Don’t Nod Entertainment gives players the mere satisfaction that’s deserved, but ends up muddying the emotional grip to set up another storyline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Don’t Nod has a knack for narrative-driven storytelling, as seen in its games such as Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror, which follow the same interactive decision-based gameplay as the Life is Strange series. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage follows an ensemble of characters with unique personalities and flaws. The story is told through Swann’s camera lens, whose quirky persona is hidden behind the guilt and regret following a traumatic concert experience. These memories still cause ripples 27 years later during the reunion, with Nora and Autumn recollecting their thoughts on the time leading up to the mystery behind their pact to never speak to each other again. Luckily, the moments that break through the conflicting emotional barrier tell a story that tugs at the heartstrings when dealing with loss and regret.

Play video

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape Two showcases a humanizing story that grounds itself in reality with Tape One’s cancer reveal. The youthful spirit from Tape One is still present, but the repercussions of their actions during the concert weigh all the characters down in one way or another. In this part, Kat takes the center stage as the focus shifts from bonding with Nora and Autumn to doing all she can while on borrowed time. Cancer isn’t a light subject to talk about, but Kat’s rebellious and unorthodox personality shines brighter within this part, which is a nice change of scene compared to the Kat of Tape One. Dylan especially becomes a relevant identity in this part, which does a nice job at cracking into the hard shell she’d built up thanks to Corey.

Unfortunately, the narrative only scratches the surface when it comes to tackling those emotional scenes of doubt and confusion. While Tape One took the time to build the personalities of our friends, Tape Two seemingly recycles the complexities and leans into their motivations and flaws, all while fast-tracking the story within its five-hour runtime. This part also falls victim to stereotypes, especially the rebellious side, which makes the story uneven in delivery. Jumping from one moment rapidly didn’t help connect the story like Tape One did. When it came to packing the emotional punches, the script didn’t do the moments justice, which was underwhelming.

Players are left to connect the dots of Kat’s family drama, which is the center of a lot of Tape Two’s plotline. Corey was on the precipice of gaining a redeeming quality, but his flawed, violent perspective provided an antagonist that felt one-note. Another identity that eases its way into the emotional grip created by Kat’s cancer diagnosis was the Abyss, which was teased at in Tape One and is still a mystery after the events of Tape Two. The integration of this colorful pit of wonder has no lore behind it, other than a place where the girls made their sacrifices to make a wish in real life. The consequences of the player’s actions, especially the ones pledged during the encounter with the Abyss, prove quite challenging when you pick up Tape Two after three months.

Nora, Kat, Swann, and Autumn at the Abyss in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape Two.

Many of the choices made in Tape One are shown in Tape Two, which would work if Bloom & Rage is played continuously, but becomes a bigger mystery once you come back to tackle the ‘final’ chapter. Ultimately, there is a sense of satisfaction seeing the climactic event unfold, as your choices are your own. This rings true with the gameplay experience, which continues the dialogue-based interactivity, but doesn’t carry as much gravitas as the ones from Tape One. A lot of Tape Two is made up of cutscenes and some experimental gameplay choices, which are creative, but don’t feel essential to the storytelling process.

Where Lost Records hits its stride is within its mementos and photography. Reminiscing is a universal language that we understand, which plays nicely within the game. Going back to the lodge after the events of the concert carries a different meaning, one of which is riddled with bittersweet memories. Lost Records works when it doesn’t try to go out of the box to change the experience, as those moments didn’t feel connected to the game’s tone. Speaking of tone, Don’t Nod strikes once again with its beautiful display of colors and landscapes, which fully capture the rural American scenery. Scenes involving the Abyss are incredibly vibrant and cast a spell on those intrigued by the wonders below.

With aesthetically pleasing visuals, Tape Two hits its mark when it comes to tackling the harsh realities of life. But with an unsteady pace and lack of depth, Bloom & Rage puts a bow on a present that hasn’t arrived yet. In the attempt to continue the story afterwards, it’s hard to accept the experience of loss and regret that Don’t Nod presents within its short playtime. Scratching the surface to make way for a deeper story later on feels off-putting, even after a story that gives the impression of facing the past has fulfilled its role. Velvet Cove isn’t the same anymore, so it’s best to move on with life rather than wallow in the past.

Rating: 3 out of 5

A PlayStation 5 copy of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.