Lost Records: Bloom & Rage from Don't Nod Delayed to 2025

At the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month, publisher Square Enix announced that Life Is Strange is getting a new entry, starring original protagonist Max Caulfield. However, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure isn't being developed by the franchise's original creators at Don't Nod. Like the last few entries, Deck Nine is leading development on this new game. However, both studios do work in the same genre, so the reveal of Double Exposure has impacted Don't Nod's next game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. Today, the team revealed that Lost Records is getting a slight delay to give it and Double Exposure "adequate space to shine."

Of course, it's worth noting that Lost Records: Bloom & Rage never had a firm date attached, with Don't Nod simply saying it was coming out later this year. However, when Double Exposure was given an October 29th date, it was clear that both games would have overlapped to some degree, taking away that "space to shine" the developers mentioned. With that in mind, pushing Lost Records back to next year was likely the smart choice for the team.

Plus, this gives the team even more time to polish Lost Records even more. Don't Nod has been on something of a tear in terms of release volume over the last few years, launching Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, Jusant, and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, so giving the studio that room to breathe is surely a welcome change. On top of that, this delay likely won't be a substantial one. The announcement says Lost Records is due out in early 2025. Even if that means Don't Nod doesn't get the game out of the door until March, that's only a few extra months of waiting. Now that we know fans will have Life Is Strange: Double Exposure to play in the meantime, that wait shouldn't feel very long.

When it launches, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage will tell the story of four friends from high school who haven't seen each other in 27 years. You'll need to work through what happened all those years ago to uncover the long-buried reason they agreed to stop speaking. Don't Nod is releasing the game over two parts, so you'll have to wait about a month to see the conclusion after the game launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.