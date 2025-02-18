Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Part One Review: Stranger than Fiction

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Part One wears its inspiration on its henna-tattooed sleeve. I came into Don’t Nod’s upcoming two-part graphic adventure game with a defined sense of optimism. Having admired the nostalgic autumnal puzzle-solving episodes of the studio’s Life is Strange franchise, Lost Records looked to set itself up for success with its next narrative adventure, which has Bloom & Rage as the foundation of what is to come within the new series. With 90’s punk rock infused into its veins, Part One aka “Bloom” represents a small, albeit underwhelming, taste of the vibrant world in store for players in the Lost Records universe.

Set in the quaint picturesque town of Velvet Cove, Michigan in 1995, you play as the shy yet quirky teenager named Swann. As the summer days begin to drift away, Swann crosses paths with Nora, Autumn, and Kat, sparking an everlasting sisterhood riddled with rebellion and self-discovery. In contrast to the nostalgic atmosphere, the game navigates within dual timelines, shaping both narratives in the confines of the summer of 1995 to the modern world of 2022. Through the sun-kissed lens of a camcorder, Swann must uncover the pieces of the puzzle that led to the sudden reunion of the long-lost friends.

Given that “Bloom” is one of two parts, with “Rage” releasing on April 15th, the first half of the game delves into the bonds that brought the four individuals together. Don’t Nod has a great track record of delivering dialogue-based narratives that have consequences down the road, as noted by the success of Life is Strange. However, this time around, the option to stay silent is also available, letting players take a backseat in some critical moments. Joining into a discussion can either hurt or grow your relationship with the other characters. This feature was valuable since it let me learn more backstory behind the characters rather than rush through a scene without missing key details and/or getting caught in conversations I didn’t need to be a part of.

Lost Records: Bloom & rage: “Bloom” captures a stunning display of the riot grrl movement Within the story.

Capturing the teenage angst and awkwardness (which we all have been through at some point), Lost Records: Bloom & Rage values the youthful mindset and wasn’t afraid to stand out amongst the crowd. It’s admirable to take on such an important time in a person’s life, but the identities of these teenagers lose subtlety throughout the game, making it easier to spot key moments of growth within the characters rather than hinting at it. Another thing that is a bit underwhelming regarding the aspect of identity is that while the other characters grow, Swann stays the same within both timelines. That being said, the traversing timelines gave depth to the larger storylines, crafting an experience that works in collaboration with each other.

Don’t Nod curated an American small-town atmosphere within their Montreal-based studio, which is commendable as someone who grew up in one myself. The setting boasted a colorful mirage of imagery that tugged at the heartstrings of those who grew up in a rural environment rather than a bustling city. Bloom & Rage is aesthetically pleasing to the eye, depicting a story of its own. The 90s era, specifically the punk rock riot grrl era, was given an especially heavy emphasis, and the music choices hit the nail on the head. From the lo-fi downtime beats by the acclaimed Canadian electropop duo Milk & Bone to the alt-country/punk group Nora Kelly Band with their riot grrl-infused vocals to match the tone.

When it comes to the story, it’s important to reiterate that the game is split into two parts, which does, unfortunately, leave a lot of questions remaining at the end. There are times were the narrative works in its favor when crafting those interpersonal moments between the girls, but is sadly shifted in a different direction towards the end in an attempt to introduce new drama rather than tackle what has been already established. This left me a bit confused considering the story looked to move in another direction that was hinted at in the beginning. The moments where impactful decisions were made didn’t feel like they carried a lot of weight within the ultimate goal of this part. If anything, they felt more aimed at cherishing the small moments.

Lost records: Bloom & Rage: “Bloom” is the first part of the game, with “Rage” releasing in April.

The beginning of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage was great in how it set up the story and delivered great visuals right off the bat, but the quality of it all started to dwindle as “Bloom” progressed. Knowing that the second part is mere months away, it begs the question as to whether these two “parts” should have been released as one, given that players will most likely be left with obvious plot holes rather than answers and the amount of stuff loaded onto the next part that wasn’t tackled yet.

If you have been a longtime fan of Don’t Nod’s repertoire of games, then Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a great addition to the studio’s titles. However, the narrative sets up more than it answers in part one, making the experience frustrating by the time it’s over. For the start of the Lost Records universe, “Bloom” presents incredible scenery amidst a lukewarm story driven by self-discovery and mystery. In the end, the game doesn’t capture the full sunset of what is to come but sets up a story that has the potential to show its true colors.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Part One releases on February 18th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A complimentary copy of the game was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review and played on PlayStation 5.