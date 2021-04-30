Lost Soul Aside Announced for PlayStation 5

Lost Soul Aside has been a long time coming. The action JRPG, which is being developed by the China-based studio UltiZeroGames, was first unveiled all the way back in 2016 with a debut trailer. At the time, the game was solely being developed by the game's creator, Yang Bing. As the trailer itself began making the rounds with potential fans, PlayStation ended up stepping in to help fund the game as part of its ongoing China Hero Project to help it reach a wider audience. Now, after years of silence, the game has come back this week in a major way.

Developer UltiZeroGames came forward again recently and announced that Lost Soul Aside will now be coming to PlayStation 5 in the future. Previously, PlayStation 4 and PC were the only platforms that we knew for certain that the game would appear on. In addition to this revelation, the studio also showed off nearly 20-minutes of new gameplay footage--which you can see above--that continued to highlight the flashy combat that was found in the original trailer.

We are happy to officially announce today that Lost Soul Aside is also coming to PlayStation 5. We hope you look forward to game and we appreciate your continued support. pic.twitter.com/S8CKz14rec — Lost Soul Aside (@Lost_Soul_Aside) April 29, 2021

At this point in time, the main thing that UltiZeroGames has yet to announce with Lost Soul Aside comes with its release date. The studio still hasn't provided a window of any sort as to when the title may arrive not only in China, but other regions around the globe.

That being said, the fact that the game has come back in such a big way this week seems to show that the project is progressing quite quickly. UltiZeroGames hadn't opted to reveal anything major about Lost Soul Aside in years prior to this week, meaning that if the developer is now ready to talk more about the game, a release could be coming soon. Until we hear more from the studio, however, we'll just be waiting on the next major news drop.

So what do you think about this new gameplay footage for Lost Soul Aside? And is this now a game on your radar? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.