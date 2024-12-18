China’s Next Big Game, Lost Soul Aside, Finally Releases in 2025

The long-awaited action game Lost Soul Aside finally has a release window. Initially shown all the way back in 2016, Lost Soul Aside is a game that was chosen to be part of PlayStation’s China Hero Project. Since then, developer Ultizero Games has continued to staff up and slowly provide new information on Lost Soul Aside to prospective players, but has never committed to a launch window. Now, after nearly a decade, that has finally changed.

Revealed at the end of a new trailer for Lost Soul Aside, it was confirmed that the game will be released in 2025. Outside of releasing on PS5, Lost Soul Aside is also intended to come to PC platforms. While specifics of the month or date it might arrive at in 2025 haven’t been shared yet, a new store page for the title has now appeared on the PlayStation Store and Steam, allowing users to wishlist it for the first time.

“Embark on an epic odyssey to save your sister and the whole of humankind from dimensional invaders in Lost Soul Aside – a stylish single-player action-adventure RPG,” says the game’s official description. “Chain lightning-fast combos, learn new abilities, and upgrade your weapons as you take on formidable enemies and colossal bosses in fast, dynamic combat.”

The reason that Lost Soul Aside is worth monitoring is based on the recent performance of other games from eastern regions. Specifically, both Stellar Blade and Black Myth: Wukong found a fair bit of success in 2024. Wukong, in particular, ended up being one of the year’s biggest games both commercially and critically. As such, there’s a chance that Lost Soul Aside could be another smash hit when it releases, assuming that it’s of the same quality.

Other than Lost Soul Aside, PlayStation has a pretty sizable lineup of other PS5 exclusives launching in 2025. To this point, we know about Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, with other titles like Marvel’s Wolverine and Fairgames also on the horizon. Whether or not PlayStation announces more games coming to PS5 soon remains to be seen, but it’s likely that Lost Soul Aside will end up being a bigger focus from the publisher in the months ahead.