Black Myth: Wukong Passes 10 Million Sales

Black Myth: Wukong launched earlier this week to a solid critical response. More importantly for the developers at Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong immediately rocketed to the top of the charts on Steam, becoming the platform’s most-played single-player game of all time. That means it passed games like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077, which is a huge milestone for any game, let alone one from a relatively new development team. With that in mind, it’s perhaps not surprising that Black Myth: Wukong crossed an absolutely massive sales milestone earlier today. After only a few short days on the market, Black Myth: Wukong has passed 10 million copies sold.

Again, the signs have been there that Black Myth was going to be a monster release for Game Science. When it became available to wishlist on Steam, Black Myth quickly became the most-wishlisted game on the platform. When preloads went live, the download bandwidth usage on Steam set a new peak, passing the old record set by Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020. That said, previous most-played single-player games have the backing of a well-known developer putting out an incredibly hyped game. Wukong obviously had the hype, but Game Science’s pedigree isn’t on the level of CD Projekt Red and FromSoftware. Of course, after this success, Game Science seems well on its way to becoming an industry titan.

That’ll be decided in the coming years. For now, fans can revel in Black Myth: Wukong‘s extraordinary success. In addition to the 10 million copies sold, Game Science announced that Black Myth hit 3 million concurrent players across all platforms. We know that it hit 2.2 million on PC alone, meaning there’s nearly another million playing PlayStation 5. With an Xbox Series X/S release on the horizon, that sales number will only continue to climb into the stratosphere.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC. As mentioned, it’s scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X/S, but Game Science hasn’t revealed an official release date yet. The action RPG is deeply rooted in Chinese mythology, mixing elements of a traditional soulslike with a dash of modern-day God of War. Players take on the role of the Destined One to take on the challenges of a story based on the classic Journey to the West tale.