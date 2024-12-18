PlayStation Seemingly Reveals First Official Details of PS6

PlayStation has more or less revealed some of the first official information on the tech that will eventually be seen in the PlayStation 6. This past month, Sony let loose the PS5 Pro, which is a slightly upgraded version of the base PS5 console. Compared to the standard version of the platform, the PS5 Pro has some additional features that Sony plans to continue building upon for its next console. And while the PS6 hasn’t been formally announced just yet, Sony’s Mark Cerny has now given fans an early glimpse of what the console could look to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an extensive video release by PlayStation today, Cerny broke down the technology at the core of the PS5 Pro in more detail than ever before. Much of this presentation centered around the manner in which tech has gotten better since the PS5 launched in 2020 and how Sony tried to incorporate some of these improvements with the PS5 Pro. In short, this

While the majority of this video only touched on the PS5 Pro, Cerny did take the opportunity near the end of the address to talk about the future. To that end, he said that Sony is working directly with tech corporation AMD on a new project dubbed “Amethyst”. This project will center around two primary goals and will see Sony and AMD trying to expand upon what machine learning is capable of while also trying to expand further on the “richness of game graphics”. This latter point will involve a jump in ray tracing technology, which Cerny said he believes will happen multiple times over the next decade.

In all likelihood, the progress that is made with this Amethyst project could end up becoming the backbone of the PS6. Previous reports have suggested that Sony struck a deal with AMD earlier in 2024 to use AMD hardware in its future consoles. Cerny’s news of collaborating with AMD essentially confirms those reports and means that the PS6 will likely be the next major piece of hardware that Cerny and those at Sony will begin working on.

Even if the PS6 is now in its early stages of creation, though, there’s a good chance that the console won’t see the light of day for a few more years. Going off of previous console life cycles, the PS4 lasted for a period of seven years before the PS5 was released in 2020. Assuming that a similar trajectory was to play out this time around, it suggests that the PS6 could be targeting a release in 2027. As a result, don’t expect Sony to formally reveal the PS6 any time soon, even if it is clearly working on the platform now.