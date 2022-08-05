Breaking Games to Publish Game Based on Apple TV+'s Luck

Breaking Games has announced it will publish a tabletop game based on the upcoming Apple Original Movie Luck. Today, Breaking Games announced that it would publish Luck, a bidding board game based on the upcoming movie by Skydance Pictures. In Luck, players will try to claim spaces using cards that are auctioned off one by one, with a goal of claiming four spaces in a row. The game will use characters from the movie Luck and will be set through the Land of Luck explored in the movie. Luck was designed by Mark Corsey.

(Photo: Breaking Games)

Luck (the movie) stars Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, John Ratzenberger, and more and focuses on Sam Greenfield, the "unluckiest person in the world." When Sam finds herself in the Land of Luck, she meets various magical creatures who can potentially turn her luck around for good.



"To say we are publishing the tabletop game Luck with one of the premier animation studios in the world is just mind-blowing – this is a first for Breaking Games," said Shari Spiro, CEO and founder of Breaking Games. "We have worked closely with the team at Skydance Animation to bring the beloved characters from the movie to life by extending the experience from the television screen to right into your hands with our game."

"We are excited to be working with Breaking Games to develop Luck the game," said Luis Fernández, Head of Consumer Products, Skydance. "We cannot wait to see it in the hands of fans across the nation in July as another way of immersing themselves in the stunning world of Luck."

Luck will be the first movie released by Skydance Animation, the animation arm of Skydance. Skydance's other movies include Top Gun: Maverick, The Adam Project, The Tomorrow War and The Old Guard. Breaking Games is perhaps best known for Dwellings of Eldervale, a unique worker placement game set in a realm of high fantasy. Dwellings of Eldervale is a top-rated game on Board Game Geek.

Pre-orders for the Luck board game can be found on Breaking Games' website. Luck the movie will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 5th.