Luigi’s Balloon World, New Costumes Live In Super Mario Odyssey Now

UPDATE: The new update is live! Here’s a rundown of features:

After completing the game a new mini-game “Balloon World” will now be

Talk to Luigi in any of the kingdoms to start playing.

After completing the game, a number of special outfits will be added to the shop.

A number of new filters have been added to Snapshot Mode.

Jump-Rope Challenge has been adjusted so that there will be a speed change after reaching 110 jumps.

World Rankings and Friend Rankings have been reset for Jump-Rope Challenge.

Best records will not be reset.

Fixed a number of issues to improve the gameplay experience.

It should prompt automatically when you next update the game!

ORIGINAL STORY: Earlier this year, Nintendo announced that it would be adding a new update to Super Mario Odyssey in the form of a new multiplayer mode revolving around Luigi, and his apparent love for balloons. But at that time, the company wasn’t ready to give a release date for Luigi’s Balloon World.

However, some interesting Twitter notes have indicated that the update could be coming a lot sooner than you think.

Nintendo of Australia reportedly posted a link indicating that the latest update for Odyssey would be dropping tomorrow, February 23, as a free update, along with a few bonus outfits. It was quickly taken down for some reason, but a Twitter user by the name of Nibellion has managed to grab a few snapshots of not only the announcement, but also some bonus outfits that will be introduced to the game.

“Seems like the Balloon World update for Super Mario Odyssey will drop February 23rd,” he noted in his tweet, along with a link to the Nintendo of Australia page that appears to be dead.

Nintendo of America hasn’t said a word, but it appears that this might be a “surprise” update to the game to get people talking. And the bonus costumes look to be rather cool in their own right, as a way to bring players back into Odyssey‘s world, even if they might have beaten it 100 percent. Let’s take a look at some of the outfits you’ll be able to acquire.

First up is this cool little outfit with a star-studded Hawaiian shirt and sunglasses, to give Mario more of a “hip” look.

Next up is this dapper suit that shows that Mario is ready to hit the town, complete with a gangster-style appearance – just the thing to get Pauline’s attention, if you ask us.

Finally, this knight in shining armor costume looks to be great for fending off fireballs. And it definitely has that Arthur vibe from Ghosts ‘n Goblins going for it. Hmmm…is Mario wearing hearted underwear underneath?

Whatever the case, we’ll see what Nintendo has planned in the days ahead, and let you know when this update becomes available.

Super Mario Odyssey is available now for Nintendo Switch.