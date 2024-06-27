Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: How Long Does it Take to Beat?

For many people, a game's length can be a big determining factor in whether or not it's worth a purchase. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is now available on Nintendo Switch, and those on the fence might be interested to know how long the adventure lasts. Completing the main campaign should take most players close to 15 hours, though some might be able to wrap up the game a little bit quicker. As I mentioned in our review, there are no mid-level checkpoints, and some players will be forced to replay entire levels as a result. That can have a bit of an impact on the length!

Generally speaking, 15 hours is a pretty good length of time for a first-party Nintendo game. For comparison, the campaign in Princess Peach: Showtime! can be wrapped up around 7 hours. That game was definitely on the shorter side, but players could boost that length of time by seeking out all of the game's Sparkle Gems. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD similarly has a number of hidden treasures to find, and completists can spend a significant chunk of time just trying to find each one in the game's various mansions.

There are other factors that can increase the amount of time players spend with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, including the multiplayer. ScareScraper features several different modes that players can experience both locally and online. These modes have randomly generated floors where players work together to complete different tasks, such as hunting down all ghosts, or racing to find the exit. One of the nice things about ScareScraper is that the money obtained in these segments goes towards Luigi's total in the game, allowing him to unlock upgrades for his equipment quicker.

Players that enjoy Luigi's Mansion 2 HD can jump right into Luigi's Mansion 3, which has been available on Nintendo Switch since 2019. Both of these adventures were developed by Next Level Games, though the port of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD was handled by Tantalus. It's not unusual for Nintendo to outsource remasters to different developers, and it could suggest that Next Level Games is hard at work on a fourth game in the Luigi's Mansion series. With a new Nintendo system potentially releasing in 2025, it seems quite possible!

