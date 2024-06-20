Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Overview Trailer Shows Off Upgraded Visuals, Multiplayer Mode, and More

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is one week away from release, and Nintendo has shared a new overview trailer to give fans an idea what to expect from the game. For those that never played the original version on 3DS, or might be unfamiliar with the series as a whole, the new trailer offers a much closer look at the game. At just over four minutes long, the trailer offers a pretty deep dive into some of the locations Luigi will explore, the ghosts he'll encounter, and even the gadgets he'll use on his quest!

The new overview trailer for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD can be found below.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD originally released on Nintendo 3DS back in 2013, more than a decade after the original Luigi's Mansion on GameCube. As seen in the overview trailer, the sequel expanded on many of the concepts in the first game, adding new mechanics, and multiple locations to explore; the original Luigi's Mansion all took place in one mansion, but Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has multiple themed areas. Appearing around the 1:40 mark in the trailer, viewers can catch a glimpse of Gloomy Manor, Haunted Towers, Old Clockworks, and Secret Mine.

The ScareScraper mode from the 3DS game has also been brought back for the Nintendo Switch version, allowing multiple players to tackle various tasks. In the overview trailer, Nintendo has highlighted some of these multiplayer missions, which include tasks such as Capture All Ghosts, Escape in Time, and Catch the Polterpups. Next Level Games brought back ScareScraper in Luigi's Mansion 3, so players of that game should have a general idea of what to expect.

For those that are still on the fence about whether to give Luigi's Mansion 2 HD a try even after today's trailer, ComicBook's hands-on preview went live earlier this month. So far, the game seems like a prettier take on the 3DS version, but one that hasn't done much to resolve its existing issues. Notably, the existing save system hasn't gotten an update, which means it can be a lot less forgiving than players might normally expect from a Nintendo game. Readers can check out our hands-on preview right here.

