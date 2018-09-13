Luigi’s Mansion 3 Announced For Nintendo Switch

See? We knew that Luigi didn’t die in the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer. Because he’s back for a new ghost-hunting adventure.

Nintendo started off today’s Nintendo Direct with the debut of a teaser trailer for Luigi’s Mansion 3, which is coming to the Nintendo Switch. You can now see that trailer above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There wasn’t too much of the game revealed just yet, but we did see some of the ghost-capturing gameplay that the game will have, which is a bit similar to what we saw in previous Mansion games.

Of course, there’s likely to be some gameplay tricks up Nintendo’s sleeve with the Switch. Chances are players will be able to choose from various control styles, including using a JoyCon with motion controls, or utilizing regular gameplay. These aren’t confirmed yet, but they would be welcome staples to the Nintendo Switch, obviously. And, who knows, maybe there could be multiplayer…?

Luigi’s Mansion has been getting some good traction lately with the 3DS version of the original GameCube game arriving on October 12, not to mention the arcade game that’s becoming a real draw in various locations. So a Switch sequel just makes sense at this point.

Here’s a synopsis of the previous Luigi’s Mansion game, so you have a good idea of what you’re in for. But keep in mind, there could be new features detailed before the game eventually arrives sometime in 2019.

Save Mario for a change: overcome ghastly ghosts, mind-melting puzzles, and Luigi’s own clumsiness

Challenge bosses to rematches and see if you can up your score in the new Gallery Battle Mode

Luigi’s outfitted with his flashlight, ghost-stunning Strobulb, and of course, the Poltergust 3000

Survey the mansion map, track down ghostly Boos, and pinpoint ghosts’ weak points with the Game Boy Horror

Elemental medals enable the Poltergust 3000 to blow fire or shoot water to beat puzzles and ghosts

This should be a big favorite with fans — and proof that, no, Luigi didn’t join the afterlife. Unless…this is a dream? Nahhhhh.

We’ll have more details on a release date when available!