Lumines Remastered Coming to Nintendo Switch in May

This morning, during a special “Nindies” presentation, Nintendo revealed that the acclaimed puzzle rhythm game Lumines is coming to the Nintendo Switch in the form of Lumines Remastered! You can find the listing right here, and watch the announcnement trailer above! The game will also be hitting Steam, PS4, and Xbox One.

This is one of my personal favorite games of all time, and I’m not alone. If you never bought a PSP when it was new and exciting, then you very likely missed out on Lumines, and that’s a shame. This is one of the most accessible, addictive, and visually pleasing puzzle games you’ve ever played. Chill out to some of the coolest songs you’ve ever heard in your life while you stack, match, and clear colorful blocks in explosions of light and color. Lumines is pure, high-score chasing bliss, and now you can play it anywhere, with a friend!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We have to point out that one of the coolest features of this version of the game is something they’re calling “Trance Vibration.” With this enabled, you can stick Joy-Con in your pockets and feel the effects of dropping blocks throughout your entire body! It sounds weird — really weird — but we’re into it.

Here are some game features from the new Nintendo Switch listing:

A colorful array of skins : No two skins (levels) are the same! Unlock all 40 skins, each with a cool stylized theme and matching thumping beats.

: No two skins (levels) are the same! Unlock all 40 skins, each with a cool stylized theme and matching thumping beats. Mode variety : In addition to the basic Challenge Mode, test your skills in other modes including Skin Edit, Time Attack, Puzzle, Mission, VS CPU and also play against in friend in VS 2-Player mode (local only).

: In addition to the basic Challenge Mode, test your skills in other modes including Skin Edit, Time Attack, Puzzle, Mission, VS CPU and also play against in friend in VS 2-Player mode (local only). The HD Rumble effect : Feel the rhythm and blocks dropping from the dynamic HD Rumble feedback of the Joy-Con controllers! It’s up to you what you want to feel – only the blocks or both rhythm and blocks!

: Feel the rhythm and blocks dropping from the dynamic HD Rumble feedback of the Joy-Con controllers! It’s up to you what you want to feel – only the blocks or both rhythm and blocks! Trance Vibration: Ready for some real fun? Send rhythm feedback to multiple sets of controllers – placed in your pockets or around your hips – with the Trance Vibration setting and feel the game beyond your hands!

We’ll keep you up to date with the official release date as soon as we have one. In the meantime, make sure you add this one to your wishlist; it’s going to be one of your favorite time-killers very soon!