New Mad Max Game Reportedly Being Developed by Avalanche Studios

In 2015, Avalanche Studios released Mad Max for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game sold fairly well for publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, despite somewhat mixed reviews. It’s been more than six years since the game debuted, but it seems that a sequel could be in development! Peripatetic Researcher Wendy W. Fok might have spilled the beans on a sequel, Tweeting a photo of herself being 3D scanned into Mad Max 2 by Avalanche Studios, where she’ll apparently appear as a rebel. The only problem is, Warner Bros. has yet to announce a Mad Max 2!

Fok’s Tweet can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before times, at @AvalancheSweden in New York, when O'Neil invited me to get scanned to be in Mad Max 2, as a rebel. The magic of #photogrammetry, 3D Scanning, & many cameras @MadMaxGame. pic.twitter.com/gIjzC3zM54 — WENDY W FOK | 霍渭瑜 (@W_W_F) February 7, 2022

At this time, readers should treat this as a rumor, and take it with a grain of salt. The post seems to be authentic, but it’s entirely possible that Mad Max 2 was in development but has since been cancelled. Metro has also speculated that Fok could have been mistaken, and the 3D scan was actually for Rage 2, which was released by Avalanche and Bethesda in 2019. Unfortunately, there’s just no way of knowing for certain until Warner Bros. makes some kind of official announcement. Until then, fans of the previous Mad Max game will just have to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best!

The previous Mad Max game placed a big emphasis on vehicular combat, though it also included gameplay outside of Max’s Magnum Opus. The game tasked players with traversing an open-world environment, where players could find items to customize both Max and his car. While the game released in the same year as Mad Max: Fury Road, it featured an original storyline. Presumably, a sequel would see these elements dialed up, possibly taking advantage of the next-gen capabilities of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There are a lot of ways that Avalanche could expand on the premise, so hopefully, fans will get the chance to see a follow-up game!

Would you like to see a sequel to Avalanche’s Mad Max game? What did you think of the previous game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!