Madden 21: Fans Are Baffled by Gronk's Shocking Rating

EA Sports and ESPN teamed up this week to reveal many of the player ratings for the upcoming installment of the Madden franchise, Madden NFL 21. Five players total were given 99 OVR ratings, the highest in the game, and the majority of the ratings to this point have made sense. There are always arguments over the Madden ratings every year, as everyone has different opinions about the players' talents. However, Friday's reveal of Rob Gronkowski's Madden 21 rating has fans everywhere scratching their heads.

Friday saw the unveiling of the 10 highest-rated tight ends in Madden 21. George Kittle and Travis Kelce took the top two spots, which came as no surprise. But Gronk showed up right behind them, the #3 tight end in the entire game, with a 95 overall rating. This is confusing for a number of reasons.

Gronk hasn't played in the NFL since the New England Patriots won their most recent Super Bowl in February 2019. Before that, he was consistently out with various injuries. Gronk is one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, but he hasn't played with any consistency in a very long time. Meanwhile, reigning NFL MVP and Madden 21 Cover athlete Lamar Jackson has a 94 overall rating, one point less than the tight end coming out of retirement.

Let's also remember that, even though Gronk is reuniting with Tom Brady this season, he's playing for a new coach and running a new offense. Tampa Bay isn't New England.

Gronk may come back and be better than ever, we don't have any way of knowing that. But his high rating is a big shock nevertheless, and fans are taking to Twitter to tell EA Sports how they feel about it.