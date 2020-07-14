Madden NFL 21: All the Player Ratings So Far

✖

The return of real football may still be a major question mark as we head into the fall, but virtual football is arriving at the end of August no matter what. Once again, EA Sports is releasing another edition of Madden out into the world. Madden NFL 21 is arriving in stores and online on August 25th, and with just over a month to go before its release, EA is unveiling the highly-anticipated Player Ratings for the new edition of the game. The rollout, which is taking place throughout the week on ESPN, began with the reveal of the rookie quarterback rankings.

That unveiling continued on Monday morning with the Top 10 quarterbacks in the league, as well as the first member of this year's 99 Club, which represents the players who hold the highest ratings. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was the first player named to the 99 Club 2020 class, followed by Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

EA Sports has partnered with ESPN to reveal the ratings for this year's Madden game across multiple shows and platforms. New position rankings will be released on ESPN each and every day throughout the week. You can check out the complete ratings as they currently stand, and they will be updated consistently as new ratings arrive.

Top Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes - 99 OVR

Russell Wilson - 97 OVR

Lamar Jackson - 94 OVR

Drew Brees - 93 OVR

Tom Brady - 90 OVR

Aaron Rodgers - 89 OVR

Matt Ryan - 87 OVR

Deshaun Watson - 86 OVR

Dak Prescott - 84 OVR

Carson Wentz - 84 OVR

Rookie Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow - 76 OVR

Tua Tagovailua - 73 OVR

Jordan Love - 71 OVR

Justin Herbert - 70 OVR

Top Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey - 99 OVR

Keep checking back throughout the week to see the rest of the Madden 21 Player Ratings as they're revealed.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.