Madden NFL 23 Reveals First 99-Rated Players

EA Sports has now officially revealed the first 99-overall players that will be appearing in Madden NFL 23. Throughout the entirety of this week, EA has started to reveal with great drama who the highest-rated players will be in this year's edition of Madden. And while only two players have joined the "99 Club" so far, more members should be added within the coming days.

EA announced this week that the first player who has been confirmed to be rated at a 99-overall in Madden NFL 23 is that of wide receiver Davante Adams. This is the second straight year that Adams has been rated as a 99 in Madden, which isn't too shocking given that he's likely the most well-rounded receiver in the sport. What will be interesting to watch this year is whether or not he can put up the same stats without playing alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In the offseason, Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders, which means he'll now be working with a different QB.

As for the second member of the club, EA revealed today that Cleveland Brows defensive end Myles Garrett would also be rated at a 99. Garrett beat out the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt, to rank once again as the highest-rated player at his own position. Given how disruptive Garrett has been since first entering the NFL, it's not a shock to see him ranked this highly.

Moving forward, more to the 99 Club in Madden NFL 23 should be revealed throughout this week. On July 22nd, EA is set to reveal the full 99 Club class, which will give us a full view of who the best players will be in this year's annualized football sim.

As a whole, Madden NFL 23 is set to launch exactly one month from today on August 19th. When it does arrive, it will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

How do you feel about Garrett and Adams both being rated at a 99-overall in this year's Madden? And who else do you think needs to receive the highest rating in the game? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.