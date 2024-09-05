Madden 25 Going Free to Play for Limited Time Less Than a Month After Release

EA Sports is making Madden NFL 25 free to play for a limited time less than a month after the game's release date. As of today, the NFL season is set to kick off as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens. This matchup will then be followed by the remainder of Week 1's games across Sunday and Monday. As a way of capitalizing on this excitement for the NFL beginning, Madden 25 is going completely free for the entirety of Week 1.

As of today, September 5th, until September 9th, Madden NFL 25 is completely free to play. As one would expect, however, there are some caveats with this new offer from EA Sports. For starters, this deal only extends to the versions of the game for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, which means that those looking to check out Madden 25 on PC at no cost won't be able to.

Additionally, this free period is only available in a trial capacity, which means that Madden 25 can't be played for an unlimited amount of time over the coming days. The length of this trial is also a bit nebulous as EA hasn't said how long it can be played before timing out. By comparison, though, the trial that is offered through EA Play clocks in at 10 hours in total, so it's likely that this free weekend will have a similar length.

Generally speaking, the Madden franchise is no stranger to holding free weekends like this for whatever the latest entry in the series is. What is a bit unusual, though, is how quickly it's occurring for Madden NFL 25. As mentioned, the newest installment in the annualized football sim only arrived this past month on August 15th. For it to already be playable in a free capacity whatsoever is pretty surprising. Still, those who have been on the fence about picking up Madden NFL 25 can use this weekend's trial period as a way of determining if they'd like to purchase the game outright.

For more on Madden NFL 25, you can check out our official review of the game right here.