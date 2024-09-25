Madden 25 Drops Extensive New Title Update, Check Out the Full Patch Notes

EA Sports has released a major new update today for Madden NFL 25. Since launching a little more than a month ago, new patches for Madden 25 have continued to roll out at a steady cadence and have both fixed various bugs and made some important balance changes to gameplay. Now, these overhauls are continuing with the game's latest title update, although EA Sports is also folding in some new content for players as well.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the September 25th update for Madden NFL 25 comes with some key changes. A variety of gameplay bugs have been squashed with this patch, primarily in relation to quarterbacks and receivers. Those on consoles have then seen some stability improvements to Superstar mode along with some other resolutions to audio bugs. Lastly, a variety new facemask types have also been added and now allow for more customization of players.

To get a look at everything that has changed with this new Madden 25 update, you can view the full patch notes down below.

Madden 25 September 25th Title Update Patch Notes

Gameplay

Introducing the ability to Save Custom Audibles across all modes. Dev Note : As you change audibles in your formation at play call, they will save automatically and will not change from game to game. You will be able to do this for up to 32 playbooks. To change audibles, press LT/L2 after choosing a formation in play-call.

Tuning to increase the chances of AI controlled defenders attempting interceptions rather than swats on catchable passes.

Tuning to make AI controlled WRs play more aggressively to the catch point when targeted.

Tuning to improve WR's feet staying in bounds on a catchable pass near the sideline.

Fixed an issue where AI-controlled QBs would check the ball down to a receiver coming out of the backfield too frequently when they were not under pressure.

Fixed an issue where AI-controlled QBs were considering receivers open on Curl routes when they were covered resulting in too many interceptions being thrown.

Fixed an issue preventing defensive backs from matching press animations when running the Cover 1 Robber Press defensive play against streak, curl, and inside-release dig routes.

Fixed an issue causing the QB to keep the ball on a run play when using multiple preplay adjustments at the same time.

Fixed an issue preventing pass blockers from handing off pass rushers to other blockers vs defensive line crash inside.

Fixed a rare issue causing the ball to warp through a defender's body when attempting to make an interception.

Fixed a rare issue sometimes causing a tackler to freeze after a hit-stick vs. a ball carrier.

Tuning to improve the preservation momentum in physics-based tackles.

Tuning to improve collision on dive tackles that make contact with the ball carrier's upper leg.

Tuning to improve player-falls on collisions between ball carriers and defenders.

Superstar Mode (PS5, Xbox Series X|S & PC only)

General stability improvements.

Online H2H Ranked

General stability fixes.

Presentation

Tuned pre-snap field of view in Standard gameplay camera to more closely resemble MADDEN NFL 24.

Added gameplay camera called Standard Alternate that resembles the default gameplay camera in EA SPORTS College Football 25.

Art

Texans Uniform and field fixes

Chiefs Uniform updates to pants stripes

New Cleats added: Adidas Chaos Jordan 11 Mid

New Facemasks added: Speedflex Robot Jagged Speedflex JR Cross Axiom 2 Bar Jagged Axiom 3 Bar Double Axiom 3 Bar Jagged Double Axiom 3 Bar LB Jagged Double Axiom Robot Jagged Axiom Robot RB Jagged F7 Robot Jagged F7 Robot Jagged 2 F7 Robot Jagged 3 F7 JR Cross F7 808 F7 Robot 808 F7 2 Bar Jagged Vicis Zero2 Robot Jagged Vicis Zero 2 Robot 808 Vicis Zero 2 808 Vicis Zero 2 Robot Trench



Audio