New Madden 25 Update Released With Big Gameplay Changes, Patch Notes Revealed

EA Sports has today released a new title update for Madden NFL 25 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This past weekend was a big one for the latest Madden title as Electronic Arts made it free-to-play on consoles to coincide with Week 1 of the NFL season. Now, in the wake of this free trial period, a sizable new patch for Madden 25 has dropped and has brought with it some important overhauls.

Downloadable right now, the latest update to Madden 25 is largely tied to gameplay. EA Sports has fixed a variety of issues related to quarterback play and passing. Two of these resolutions are in association with Curl Flats, while another is related to Custom Stems. Strangely, most of these problems that have been resolved were giving players speed boosts in certain situations. As such, those playing Madden 25 competitively shouldn't find various players being faster than they normally would be any longer.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new update to Madden 25 attached below.

Madden NFL 25 September 10th Update Patch Notes