New Madden 25 Update Released With Big Gameplay Changes, Patch Notes Revealed
Get a look at all of the latest fixes hitting Madden 25.
EA Sports has today released a new title update for Madden NFL 25 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This past weekend was a big one for the latest Madden title as Electronic Arts made it free-to-play on consoles to coincide with Week 1 of the NFL season. Now, in the wake of this free trial period, a sizable new patch for Madden 25 has dropped and has brought with it some important overhauls.
Downloadable right now, the latest update to Madden 25 is largely tied to gameplay. EA Sports has fixed a variety of issues related to quarterback play and passing. Two of these resolutions are in association with Curl Flats, while another is related to Custom Stems. Strangely, most of these problems that have been resolved were giving players speed boosts in certain situations. As such, those playing Madden 25 competitively shouldn't find various players being faster than they normally would be any longer.
You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new update to Madden 25 attached below.
Madden NFL 25 September 10th Update Patch Notes
- Addressed the issue with Smart Routed Custom Stems resulting in a Speed Boost off the line at the snap
- Tuning to decrease the effectiveness of a specific QB-rollout speed boost exploit
- Addressed an issue preventing the Curl Flat zone depth coach adjustment from working properly when set at less than 15 yards
- Addressed an issue causing Curl Flat defenders to continue to drift away from an eligible receiving threat in close proximity
- Addressed an issue causing outside Deep Third defenders to get out of position when covering corner routes, or giving up too much cushion vs. corner routes.
- Addressed an issue in Squads causing the QB control to switch to a teammate at the snap
