Madden NFL 18 February Title Update Now Available

The Super Bowl may be over, but there’s still more games to be had in Madden NFL 18 with a new update that’s out now.
Madden’s new update targets a few exploits as well as some bugfixes, one of which involved the Gunslinger Ability some quarterbacks possess. Some animations were also changed to hopefully provide some less frustrating experiences when trying to make close catches.
Below are all of the changes included in the February title update for Madden NFL 18.
Gameplay Updates
- Added logic so that the Weak Box exploit manager does not trigger vs. AI-controlled opponents (penalty results in frequent pancake blocks by the offense)
- Addressed an issue causing QBs with the Gunslinger Ability to throw touch passes instead of bullet passes
- Addressed an issue that would occasionally prevent ball carriers from being tackled directly following a broken tackle animation
- Addressed an issue causing defenders to occasionally give up on the play during some broken tackle animations
- Addressed the jumping sideline catch animation that would often force players to land out of bounds
- Added a fix to disable the 10-second runoff when the team that is winning takes a penalty with less than a minute left in the half or game
- Added fixes to aggressive pass rush to help ensure defenders have a chance to jump offsides no matter what formation the defense comes out in (including Nickel 3-3-5)
- Developer Note: The Weak Box exploit manager was introduced this year to encourage players to better match the offensive personnel on the field when trying to defend the run, especially heavy run sets with eight or more run blockers inside the tackle box. Due to a lot of valuable feedback from our players, we discovered the AI could get hit by this inadvertently which was never the intent of the exploit manager. The new logic will prevent it from occurring when playing AI opponents moving forward.
Franchise
- Addressed stability issues
Madden Ultimate Team
- Added a new tab called Ultimate League to the Ultimate Team Main Menu that will be focused on the upcoming Madden Championship Series Ultimate League event – ollow the tournament, learn about the competitors, check the viewing schedule, and watch live all from this convenient new screen
- Added a new tab called Team Visuals to the Ultimate Team Lineup screen that will allow you to choose which Head Coach and Uniforms are brought into game. and allows you to get the Chemistry boost from your Zero Chill uniforms equipped on the Team Strategy tab while wearing the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Color Rush uniforms equipped on the Team Visuals tab
- Addressed an issue where not all the Chemistry boosts were showing up on the Lineup Screen.