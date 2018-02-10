Madden NFL 18 February Title Update Now Available

The Super Bowl may be over, but there’s still more games to be had in Madden NFL 18 with a new update that’s out now.

Madden’s new update targets a few exploits as well as some bugfixes, one of which involved the Gunslinger Ability some quarterbacks possess. Some animations were also changed to hopefully provide some less frustrating experiences when trying to make close catches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are all of the changes included in the February title update for Madden NFL 18.

Gameplay Updates

Added logic so that the Weak Box exploit manager does not trigger vs. AI-controlled opponents (penalty results in frequent pancake blocks by the offense)

Addressed an issue causing QBs with the Gunslinger Ability to throw touch passes instead of bullet passes

Addressed an issue that would occasionally prevent ball carriers from being tackled directly following a broken tackle animation

Addressed an issue causing defenders to occasionally give up on the play during some broken tackle animations

Addressed the jumping sideline catch animation that would often force players to land out of bounds

Added a fix to disable the 10-second runoff when the team that is winning takes a penalty with less than a minute left in the half or game

Added fixes to aggressive pass rush to help ensure defenders have a chance to jump offsides no matter what formation the defense comes out in (including Nickel 3-3-5)

Developer Note: The Weak Box exploit manager was introduced this year to encourage players to better match the offensive personnel on the field when trying to defend the run, especially heavy run sets with eight or more run blockers inside the tackle box. Due to a lot of valuable feedback from our players, we discovered the AI could get hit by this inadvertently which was never the intent of the exploit manager. The new logic will prevent it from occurring when playing AI opponents moving forward.

Franchise

Addressed stability issues

Madden Ultimate Team