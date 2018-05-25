Madden NFL 19 Announced, Gameplay Details and Release Date Revealed

Today, Electronic Arts announced Madden NFL 19, which is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on August 10th.

Coping the Hall of Fame Edition of the game – which features wide receiver and 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee Terrell Owens on the cover – will notably allow players to get their hands on the new installment in the popular football sim series three days earlier on August 7th.

According to EA, Madden NFL 19, is “set to deliver more game-changing control to players than ever before,” packing Player Motion Technology and a new animation system that adds “next level responsiveness and player personality. On the field, this will translate to more precision when running, cutting, catching, and celebrating.

In addition to more authentic ways to build an NFL roster, the ability to train and develop players will make things feel more personal.

“We’ve worked directly with community members on Madden NFL 19 to make a deeper, more immersive football game that gives players what they want – more choice, more control, and key enhancements to fan-favorite modes,” said Carlos Guerrero, Senior Producer on the game. “Real Player Motion technology combined with all new franchise-building tools like Positional Archetypes and the return of Custom Draft Classes are features that football fans will find fun and engaging. Madden NFL 19 steps up the authentic football experience in so many ways.”

As for Franchise Mode, players will be able to select between offensive and defensive schemes to develop a strategy that fits their playstyle best as they compete in both single-player and multiplayer seasons. Schemes are also described as being linked to a “new intuitive progression system – based on authentic positional archetypes – that give virtual coaches the tools and the big decision to either win now or build their squad for the future.”

Following a wave of requests, NFL Madden 19 will introduce the Custom Draft Class Creator, which will allow players to create their own draft classes featuring players from the past and present for use in Franchise.

There’s also a new curated single-player experience called MUT Solo Battles, which will add a leaderboard reward system that allows players to showcase their skills on the field while competing against other Ultimate Team players.

Lastly, pre-order bonuses were reveal. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of the game nets you the choice of one Elite Player from your favorite NFL team, as well as five Gold Team Fantasy Packs. Meanwhile, if you pre-order the Hall of Fame Edition, you will receive the benefits of the Standard Edition, three-day early access, the choice of one of five Elite Hall of Fame Legends in Madden Ultimate Team, one Training Pack, and seven additional Gold Team Fantasy Packs.

If you’re a member of EA Access, you will be able to play the game starting August 2nd, if you’re on Xbox One that is. EA Access members will also receive a 10 percent discount when they pre-order the game digitally on the same platform.

Interestingly, there is no word of story mode returning, which was introduced with last year’s installment. Perhaps this will be revealed alongside the first trailer, which is likely coming during E3 2018.