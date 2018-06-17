Madden NFL 19 Won’t Address Controversial Kneeling Policy

Electronic Arts is opting to avoid controversy, and thus Madden NFL 19’s pre-game will not address the NFL’s new kneeling policy.

Earlier this year, the NFL implemented a new policy that tackled the growing controversy around players kneeling during the National Anthem before games. With the policy, players have to stand or otherwise they will be subject to a fine. They also have the option of staying in the locker room.

According to Madden NFL 19’s producer Ben Haumiller, addressing the kneeling policy would be a mere distraction to the real reason players come to the football sim each year, which is to hit the truck stick and play some good ol’ Madden.

“We work very closely with the NFL and the NFLPA. We work very closely about how we want to represent the game, and really make it a celebration of the sport,” said Haumiller. “And maybe a place where you don’t have to … you love the game, but you don’t have to worry about everything else that’s going on that might be distractions from [the reason] you’re trying to be here–it’s about the game.”

Like previous years, Madden NFL 19’s pre-game content will be limited and quick, as the team wants to get players straight into the action. According to Haumiller, EA is concerned about creating an authentic football sim experience from the moment of the first kick off to the last play of the game, the other, off-field, stuff, not so much.

As you may remember, back in 2016 EA said that Madden NFL 17’s commentary would address the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest while it was still the talk of the league, however, EA walked this back and decided to not implement it in the final game. Naturally, this decision was lauded by some, and criticized by others.

And that seems to be the issue at hand: EA isn’t going to win no matter what it does, at least from a PR perspective, which I imagine is its chief concern. In other words, it appears like it won’t be addressing the issue anytime in the near future, if ever.

Madden NFL 19 is poised to launch on August 10th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

