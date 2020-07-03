Madden NFL 21 Beta Is Live, Here's How to Get a Code

✖

Madden NFL 21’s closed beta is officially under way now to give players a first hands-on experience with the next annual release in the franchise. Those who prepped for the beta back in June will already have access to it if you followed the right steps at the time, but even if you didn’t, you’ve still got a shot at getting into the beta. It’s scheduled to be live from now until the end of the day on Sunday, and it consists of two different modes and four NFL teams to choose from. No captures from the beta are allowed though, so don’t expect to see public footage and screenshots from the beta.

The easiest way to get into the beta was to have signed up for the Good Morning Madden promotion back in June. If you did that, Electronic Arts said you got a code that should’ve been sent to you by now, so check the email associated with that account to see if you’ve got one. If you were among the top Ultimate Team or Franchise players, you automatically got a code as well.

If neither of those things apply to you, you’ve still got a shot at getting a code. The four NFL teams participating in the beat are the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Atlanta Falcons, and they’ve been offering up free codes to get into the beta if you interact with them on social media. More keys are also being given out through the Madden NFL 21 Twitter account, so you’ve got a couple of viable options if you’re still without a key and want to play this weekend.

If you need a #Madden21 Beta code for the weekend, drop your console below! Details: https://t.co/EAOkemS6S4 https://t.co/YUvZmNkJ0i — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 2, 2020

We've got #Madden21 Beta codes for the weekend. 👀 RT + comment your console for a chance to win‼️ pic.twitter.com/7XtgN5i6Ox — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 3, 2020

If you capture any footage from the beta including streams or photos, you’re going to get kicked out of the test. The rules don’t say you’re prohibited from talking about the game though, so expect to see some reactions to any big takeaways from Madden NFL 21 this weekend even if you’re not seeing actual footage from the beta.

Madden NFL 21’s closed beta will run until June 5th, and the full game is scheduled to launch on August 25th.

