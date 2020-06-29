Madden NFL 21: EA Gives First Look at Cam Newton in Patriots Gear

✖

With the Tom Brady era over for the New England Patriots, the team announced the signing of Cam Newton as the starting quarterback for the 2020 season. While many football fans were stunned by the announcement, Electronic Arts wasted no time making the change official for Madden NFL 21. On Twitter, the publisher released a brief snippet of footage showcasing Newton in his full Patriots gear. After 20 seasons of Brady in the QB position for New England, it's a jarring sight, to say the least! The footage of Newton in Madden NFL 21 can be seen in the Tweet below.

The video doesn't show a whole lot, but it's definitely an interesting way for EA to get fans excited for the upcoming game. Newton has been a hot topic on social media since the announcement, and many football fans are eager to see how the signing will play out for New England this year. The team has been dominant for nearly two decades, but that could very well change, this year.

Of course, the NFL season remains in question, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has posed a major problem for professional sports, and there are still significant questions regarding how or if leagues will be able to resume play at any point over the next few months. The season is tentatively scheduled to begin on September 10th, but that could very well change.

No matter what happens, football fans can still count on Madden NFL 21 releasing this summer. Earlier this month, EA pulled back the curtain on a number of new gameplay additions, intended to make the game more realistic than past iterations. If the upcoming NFL season ends up delayed, football fans will need Madden more than ever to help fill the void.

Madden NFL 21 is set to release on August 25th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Madden NFL 21? Do you plan on picking up the game when it releases later this summer? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

