Madden NFL 21 February Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

February has arrived and brought with it a brand new update for Madden NFL 21. The popular sports video game series has received a new installation of updates, fixes, and patches for all of the editions of Madden 21 on Tuesday. These updates includes gameplay fixes, changes to some general workings, improvements on player motion, and plenty more. If you've been playing Madden this year, you'll probably notice some of the changes when you log on this week.

This update isn't just going to be affecting one of the generations of systems where Madden NFL 21 is available. The Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, and Google Stadia versions of the game are getting updated, as are the new Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 versions.

No matter what system you play on, there are updates coming for Madden 21. However, the new generation consoles have a lot more fixes and patches in their version of the update.

You can check out the full list of patch notes from EA Sports below.