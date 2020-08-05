Madden NFL 21's Newest Mode Is The Yard

✖

Madden NFL 21 is getting a new mode called “The Yard” when it launches later this month. This mode that’s a first for the franchise hopes to capture a backyard football experience, Electronic Arts said in its announcement, where players can loosen up and try out some more creative plays during smaller games that can be played either online or by yourself. Those interested in the mode can go ahead and get a head start on it today through a new game mode called “The Yard: Underground” that’s now available through the Madden NFL 21 mobile app.

A brief teaser trailer for the new Madden NFL 21 game mode was shared by EA alongside the announcement to show off what it’ll look like to play some backyard ball in the new game. The video below shows footage from the mobile app’s version of The Yard, so expect the Madden NFL 21 release of The Yard to look similar save for the expected graphics improvements.

Kick-off your season on the all-new @EAMaddenMobile app and enter The Yard: Underground. Create and customize your one-of-a-kind avatar and start earning Cred 🙌 Take your gear collection and rewards with you when #Madden21 launches pic.twitter.com/YNy80E3Wa5 — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 5, 2020

Within The Yard, you’ll find six-on-six games you can play solo or with a friend against AI or in online matches against other players. Whatever you’ll experience in The Yard: Underground today and in the weeks to come before the game’s launch will be a bit different from the gameplay you’ll find in Madden NFL 21, but the rewards you earn will carry over to the full game.

“We wanted to create a new way for players to express themselves and take on small-sided football in an arcade-style experience that’s completely new to Madden,” said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer of Madden NFL 21. “The Yard is fast, thrilling and most importantly fun. Players will delve into all new gameplay on mobile and on consoles that will bring to life the backyard football that NFL players and fans grew up loving, where the rules are relaxed, and you can win with attitude.”

Experience points and rewards can already be earned in The Yard: Underground with those things you acquire present in the game so long as you link your accounts together. After launch, the two game modes will share inventories throughout the rest of the year for players to earn things while they’re at home or when they’re on the go.

Madden NFL 21 is scheduled to launch on August 28th.

