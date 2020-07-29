Madden NFL 21 Reveals New X-Factor Abilities

✖

Madden NFL 21 will see the return of the X-Factor abilities that debuted last year, while also incorporating a number of new additions to the game. In addition to the X-Factors that appeared in Madden NFL 20, 50 new ones will appear in this year's game. With Madden NFL 21 set to release in just a few short weeks, EA has pulled back the curtain on some of the new abilities fans can expect to see. Kicking off a week focused on X-Factors, EA has revealed the abilities of six quarterbacks. The descriptions for each X-Factor come directly from EA's website.

Patrick Mahomes: Bazooka – Max throwing distance increased by 15+ yards (80 yards total) when in the zone.

– Max throwing distance increased by 15+ yards (80 yards total) when in the zone. Lamar Jackson: Truzz - Can’t fumble when in the zone.

- Can’t fumble when in the zone. Tom Brady: Pro Reads - Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure.

Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure. Drew Brees: Pro Reads - Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure.

Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure. Russell Wilson: Blitz Radar - Highlights extra blitzers.

Highlights extra blitzers. Aaron Rodgers: Gambler - Faster passes that can't be picked off by AI defenders.

Each of the X-Factors from the game is being revealed by EA alongside artwork from artist Conrad Javier, which can be seen in the Tweet below. The artwork depicts some impressive likenesses, while also highlighting the player's specific X-Factor. It's a neat addition, and one that should help build some hype for the game in the coming days.

It will be interesting to see the impact that each of these X-Factors has on the game! X-Factors definitely add some strategy, and EA seems to be looking for ways to create abilities that make sense for the NFL's biggest stars. X-Factors are meant to make these players stand out from the crowd, and the new additions seem like they should do just that.

Madden NFL 21 is set to release on August 25th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

