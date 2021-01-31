How to Watch the Madden NFL 21 Virtual Pro Bowl

✖

This year's NFL Pro Bowl will see a unique change, as players will take part in a Madden NFL 21 competition, as opposed to an in-person event. Those hoping to see some of the NFL's best players compete in EA's virtual football game will get a chance to watch the festivities later this afternoon streamed virtually. As in a normal Pro Bowl event, the match-up will feature the AFC and NFC represented, only this time, it will be played by Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry, Keyshawn Johnson, and Snoop Dogg for the AFC, with Kyler Murray, Marshawn Lynch, Jamal Adams, and NASCAR's Bubba Wallace, for the NFC.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan., 31st. Pre-game starts at 3 p.m. ET. Kick-off starts at 5 p.m. ET.

Channel: ESPN/ABC

Stream: NFL Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

The match-up will see Watson and Murray begin the festivities, playing against one another virtually from home. With each subsequent quarter, the players will switch. Full roster line-ups for the in-game teams can be found from CBS Sports right here. The event will be hosted by Michael Strahan and Charissa Thompson. In addition to the NFL's social channels, viewers also have the option of watching the Twitch streams of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, FaZe Swagg, AMP, and AustinShow, who will be hosting watch parties for the event.

A #ProBowl you won't want to miss 😂 The Pro Bowl: Madden NFL 21 Edition is today at 5PM ET on @NFL social channels #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/rvQ0sTYSCA — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 31, 2021

All in all, it should make for an interesting take on the Pro Bowl format! The coronavirus pandemic has forced several sporting events to shift to a video game format, including NASCAR. While it might not be the format that fans are used to watching, it should make for a cool event, both for fans of video games, and football!

The NFL Pro Bowl is traditionally played in-person prior to the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LV will take place on February 9th between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game will air on CBS, and those looking to stream it free when it airs next week can do so right here.

